Maple Leafs Make Major Goaltending Decision Ahead of Utah Matchup

The Toronto Maple Leafs return home following a four-game Western road trip where we saw the team go 2-2; however, it seemed as though they left some points on the table.

As the Maple Leafs open a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Utah Mammoth, their practice lineup has made a number of changes, with one sticking out more than the others. Sergei Bobrovsky is the projected starter, according to Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller.

This comes as a surprise to some, due to Anthony Stolarz’s play as of late, especially with Bobrovsky struggling to begin the season. Hiller was quick to defend the future Hall of Famer on Monday, addressing that the Maple Leafs are sticking to their plan they created back in the summer.

Maple Leafs Stick to Goaltending Plan “Well, we have a plan,” Hiller said of the decision. “You know, we look at the schedule. It’s long. There are different things. There’s rest. There’s lots of different things to go into it. So, just something we talk about, and we make a decision based on what we’ve laid out, and we just move forward. “There’s always flexibility. But we look at the schedule in the summer. Start to lay it out, talk to the goalies, talk to everybody, so it’s been laid out for quite some time,” he added.

This can be seen as an interesting statement by many fans and reporters. There is no question Bobrovsky hasn’t performed to the level the Maple Leafs have hoped for, and on the other hand, Toronto have Stolarz, who has looked strong to begin the season, posting a 5-1 record, winning each of his previous three starts.

Anthony Stolarz Playing Well This Season

Stolarz currently sits with a .910 save percentage with a goals-against average of 2.66, which is a vast improvement from Bobrovsky’s .885 and 3,29. You have to wonder how much Stolarz’s play has changed Hiller and the rest of the Maple Leafs staff’s plan thus far.

“I don’t know. It’s hard to know, isn’t it?” Hiller said. “It’s hard to know, but he’s played very well; there’s no question.”

“I think you’re always re-evaluating whatever the plan is. You’re always giving input. There’s always a good discussion. And then you come up with a consensus. And I say consensus, then ultimately someone has to make a final decision. But you take in all parties, and they’re good discussions,” Hiller said about the planning.