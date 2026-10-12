Maple Leafs Make Major Statement With NHL-Best Stat

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten off to the start many expected, posting a 3-2-1 record through their first six games of the season. While there have been plenty of positives early on, one development may stand above the rest.
The Maple Leafs currently sit with the best penalty kill in the NHL at 95%. Through the team’s first six contests, Toronto has allowed just one goal thus far. The Maple Leafs struggled largely on the defensive end of the puck during the 2025-26 season. Toronto’s percentage has not been a lack of opportunities, as they have taken 24 penalties to sit at the top of the NHL.
Special Teams Play Crucial Role in the NHL
Special teams often play a massive role in the NHL, and the Maple Leafs have benefited from strong play in both areas early this season. While their power play has been effective, scoring at a 26.6% rate, Toronto’s penalty kill has been the biggest difference-maker, consistently keeping opponents off the scoresheet and giving the team a better chance to win.
“I thought it’s been pretty sharp; we’ve been doing a good job, and you know, you want your kill to step up at timely spots in games and give your team momentum. And I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that. I know last night, I think the one penalty had just expired, so we kind of escaped that one a little bit. But no, it’s been really good.” Colton Sissons said on the Maple Leafs’ penalty kill so far this season.
Teddy Blueger has also spoken on how effective they have been, but also realizes that it is still early in the season.
“I think our energy’s been good, but I think just like everything, it’s a bit of a process. You need more reps to kind of speed up the reads and get the chemistry going and get all together on the same page. Even pre-season, it felt like we didn’t really have that many kills to really go off of. So I think there’s still kind of like a period of adjustment and guys getting used to each other, getting used to the new system. And I think once you kind of get that dialled in, I think we got a chance to be better and make quicker reads and be more aggressive.”
The Key to the Maple Leafs’ Success
The key to the Maple Leafs’ penalty-killing success has been their aggressive play away from the puck and their ability to transition it out of the defensive zone quickly. As opponents attempt their power-play setup, Toronto has done an excellent job of pouncing on bobbled pucks, reading passing lanes, and recognizing when to step up and disrupt plays. That pressure has allowed the Leafs to clear the zone and prevent the power plays from generating offensive chances.
“I think the aggressiveness that we’re playing with,” Brandon Duhaime said, on what makes the team’s penalty kill successful. “I think we got good personnel. The D-core back there is blocking a ton of shots, and a lot of guys are buying into the system.”
The Maple Leafs will look to continue to use the penalty kill to their advantage on Tuesday as they close out their first road trip of the season against the Utah Mammoth.
Maple Leafs Make Major Statement With NHL-Best Stat