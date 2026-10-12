Maple Leafs Make Major Statement With NHL-Best Stat

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten off to the start many expected, posting a 3-2-1 record through their first six games of the season. While there have been plenty of positives early on, one development may stand above the rest.

The Maple Leafs currently sit with the best penalty kill in the NHL at 95%. Through the team’s first six contests, Toronto has allowed just one goal thus far. The Maple Leafs struggled largely on the defensive end of the puck during the 2025-26 season. Toronto’s percentage has not been a lack of opportunities, as they have taken 24 penalties to sit at the top of the NHL.