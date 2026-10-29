Maple Leafs Management Criticized After Kraken Loss: ‘Biggest Mistake’

The Toronto Maple Leafs were among the teams fans were most excited to watch during the preseason and offseason, as the franchise made significant moves and major changes to its management structure and roster, adding quality players, including 2026 NHL Draft first overall pick Gavin McKenna.

However, several analysts and fans apparently remain unconvinced by the offseason Toronto put together.

For context, these comments come from Zack Phillips’ analysis during the postgame edition of Daily Faceoff’s “After Dark,” following the Maple Leafs’ loss to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, October 28.

Phillips’ criticism focused primarily on Sergei Bobrovsky, whom he identified as the reason the Leafs had lost their last two games against both the Kraken and the Calgary Flames.

The analyst also argued that, among all the positive moves the Maple Leafs’ management made during the offseason, signing Bobrovsky was their biggest mistake, given his performances and the salary they gave him.

Maple Leafs’ Management Called Out for Sergei Bobrovsky’s Struggles

He said, “Of all the good that this management has done this summer, of all the positives, of all of the things they’ve done to improve this team, it’s like the biggest f— up they made is the guy who has to play 55 games for you and be one of your most important players.”

“And I don’t know whose decision it was, but it seems like this was a Sundin-led decision. Again, of all the positives from Mats Sundin, this is a huge swing and a miss by these guys 15 games in.”

“I keep talking about the accountability from this group and how they’re, they’re saying the right things and doing the right things and, and owning up to mistakes and owning up to bad games and owning up to not showing up and not having the execution.”

“And then, back-to-back games, we have quotes from Bob after the game where he’s out here talking about, ‘I feel good. You know, I thought I played well. I feel confident.’ Just, just say Bob, say I did not give the team a chance to win. Say it. Say it because you didn’t; you fu—d them. You gave the Flames a three-goal lead on Monday. You didn’t play well. But you shouldn’t have been down 3-0. Two of those goals, both gritty goals, should have been saves.”