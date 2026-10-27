Maple Leafs Marchenko Injury Not Be Too Bad, Expert Says

The last thing the Toronto Maple Leafs need right now is losing another key piece for an extended period. But it seems that there might be some concern following the Kirill Marchenko injury in Monday night’s 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Marchenko left the game during the second period, following a tie-up with Flames defenseman Yegor Sherangovich. Marchenko did not immediately leave the game, but did not return for the third period.

And that situation could be a cause for concern.

As sports rehab specialist Darren McConaghy noted, Marchenko could be looking at an MCL sprain.

Encouraging that Marchenko was able to return for another shift, but the mechanism raises concern for an MCL sprain. I've broken down the mechanism here:https://t.co/7Vm8xukLLw — Darren McConaghy (@ReconHub) October 27, 2026

Now, the prognosis on this type of injury could go from a day-to-day soreness type of thing to a week-to-week issue, similar to what befell John Tavares earlier this season.

As always, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller did not provide much insight into the Marchenko injury following the game.

So, there it is. There is no real clarity on what Toronto could be facing with Marchenko. But it does seem like the situation isn’t nearly as bad as it could have been. Let’s hope that this is just a situation in which the Maple Leafs are acting out of precaution.

What Would a Prolonged Absence By Marchenko Mean for Maple Leafs?

The most evident question here would have to be what a prolonged absence by Kirill Marchenko means for the Maple Leafs.

On the whole, losing the Russian forward would leave a massive hole in the team’s top six. Needless to say, that’s no bueno and will mean a loss of offense. Marchenko has six goals and 14 points in 14 games this season. That’s a fantastic offensive output so far, and it will be a huge loss, should he miss an extended period.

Then again, it was encouraging to see the way Easton Cowan stepped up late in the second period and in the third. Cowan spurred a push that nearly closed the gap. The Maple Leafs scored twice after the Flames opened up a 3-0 lead. The game seemed out of hand for a while, but it was the Leafs’ resilience that managed to keep the Buds in the game.

One has to think that the Marchenko injury could have cost the Maple Leafs a chance to tie or even win the game. However, the hope is that the injury won’t be a long-term situation.

Marchenko Injury Opens Up an Opportunity for McKenna

Meanwhile, a Marchenko injury, however long it may be, opens up an opportunity to Gavin McKenna. Like Cowan, McKenna saw an uptick in his ice time following the 26-year-old’s departure. As such, McKenna could end up with a major shot to prove he’s ready for prime time.

After all, the Leafs may not have very many options to fill in the gap.

With Tavares still out, and the Leafs’ lineup gradually becoming depleted, there may not be very many options beyond McKenna.

Sure, the Leafs can call up healthy bodies from the AHL, but the bottom line is that the organization would expect its prized rookie to step up. So far he’s been good, but a Marchenko injury could give him the chance to truly shine.