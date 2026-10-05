Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies Regret Comes Into Focus

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ decision to trade Matthew Knies right before the 2026-27 NHL season began brought with it some potentially interesting consequences.

The main one is this: With no time for the deal to the Columbus Blue Jackets to settle, it’ll be possible to react immediately to everything Knies does with his new team and use it as a judgment against the deal.

Even if Kirill Marchenko is great for the Leafs, it almost doesn’t work the same way in the other direction. Fanbases are really good at wondering what might’ve been, even if something impressive is right in front of them.

And given that Knies had a breakout performance right away for the Blue Jackets, it’s clear that he might make Leafs fans miss him in a hurry.

“It would be fair to say the reaction to the Matthew Knies-Kirill Marchenko trade in Toronto was mixed,” Sportsnet’s Michael Amato wrote on Sunday. “Most Maple Leafs fans were excited to get a player of Marchenko’s caliber, but were puzzled as to why Knies’ name constantly surfaced in trade rumors through two management regimes. Knies is still just 23 years of age, on a very friendly long-term contract and has a unique skill set that’s hard to find around the league. That skill set was on full display in Knies’ first game with the Columbus Blue Jackets, as the rugged forward scored twice and added an assist during an opening-night win. It’s the kind of game-changing talent that could make the Leafs regret this trade someday.”

But should they regret it now?

Potential Matthew Knies Regrets

Part of what Amato wrote above was with the idea of trying to measure whether Knies trade regrets were an overreaction or not.

He deems that at least for now, it’s overreacting to regret the Leafs trading Knies away.

It’s just so early.