Maple Leafs Provide Several Positives in OT Win over Predators

The Maple Leafs finally have something truly positive to build on.

Toronto erased a 3-0 deficit Tuesday night before eventually beating the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena. John Tavares got the Leafs on the board, while Gavin McKenna, Jack Roslovic and Auston Matthews also found the back of the net before Matthews finished the comeback in overtime.

It was hardly a perfect night for the Maple Leafs.

But there were several reasons to feel good about the result. Let’s dig in.

Gavin McKenna Finally Gets the Monkey Off His Back

The biggest individual development was McKenna finally scoring his first NHL goal.

The No. 1 overall pick had entered Tuesday’s game without a point through his first three games. The scrutiny had begun to really ramp up as the pressure on the 18-year-old built. McKenna had just three shots through his first three appearances entering the game on Tuesday night.

The monkey is now officially off McKenna’s back.

McKenna scored in the second period when Matthews found him with a pass, and the rookie fired a rocket past Juuse Saros for his first NHL goal. He added an assist on Tavares’ opening goal, giving him two points on the night.

That could be exactly what McKenna needed.

The 18-year-old looked dangerous throughout the game, and getting that first goal out of the way should take some pressure off his shoulders.

The Maple Leafs certainly hope this is the beginning of something.

The Maple Leafs Showed Some Fight After an Awful Start

The comeback itself deserves plenty of credit.

Toronto came out badly and quickly found itself in a 2-0 hole. As soon as the first two goals hit the back of the net, a collective groan went out among Leafs fans.

Instead, the Maple Leafs showed something they hadn’t shown much of last season.

The Maple Leafs gradually turned the game around, battled their way back and eventually forced overtime at 4-4. Toronto then nearly ended things on a 3-on-0 break before finally getting the decisive goal.

The Maple Leafs have already lost two one-goal games this season, so finding a way to win one after falling behind by three goals is particularly encouraging.

It showed the team can respond when things go wrong rather than simply allowing a game to get away from it.

Auston Matthews Finally Has His Breakout Night

Then there was Matthews.

The Toronto captain had arguably his best game of the young season, recording four points with one goal and three assists. His biggest contribution came in overtime when he scored the winner to complete the comeback.

That is precisely what the Maple Leafs need from their superstar.

Matthews has been dealing with plenty of attention after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, and Toronto needs him to be the player who can take over games when the team needs it most.

Tuesday was a perfect example.

Four points and an overtime winner will get plenty of attention, but the bigger takeaway is that Matthews looked like the offensive centerpiece Toronto expects him to be.

The Maple Leafs still have plenty to clean up.

Giving up two early goals cannot become a habit.

But coming back to win 5-4 provides something Toronto desperately needed after its 1-2 start: A reason to feel good about where this team might be headed.