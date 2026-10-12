Maple Leafs Reach Time to Remove John Tavares Responsibility

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a roster loaded with talent, and that gives them a chance to maximize where they line each and every player up.

John Tavares may no longer be in the optimal spot for the Leafs.

It’s something that has been contemplated lately by hockey analysts, and it may simply be time.

The Maple Leafs won’t be getting rid of Tavares, the long-time standout goal scorer.

They may need to come up with a different role for him, though.

John Tavares’ Time Should Be Done At Center

Sportsnet’s Michael Amato makes a pretty straightforward argument in a new story on Sunday: He thinks Tavares needs to be moved off center.

It’s time, Amato says, for Tavares to play on the wing.