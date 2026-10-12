Maple Leafs Reach Time to Remove John Tavares Responsibility

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a roster loaded with talent, and that gives them a chance to maximize where they line each and every player up.
John Tavares may no longer be in the optimal spot for the Leafs.
It’s something that has been contemplated lately by hockey analysts, and it may simply be time.
The Maple Leafs won’t be getting rid of Tavares, the long-time standout goal scorer.
They may need to come up with a different role for him, though.
John Tavares’ Time Should Be Done At Center
Sportsnet’s Michael Amato makes a pretty straightforward argument in a new story on Sunday: He thinks Tavares needs to be moved off center.
It’s time, Amato says, for Tavares to play on the wing.
“At 36, Tavares has been on borrowed time as a top-six center for a couple of years and we know Father Time is undefeated, but replacing him isn’t easy — both emotionally and practically,” Amato writes. “Toronto has likely tried to find an upgrade in past summers and trade deadlines to no avail. Top-six centres don’t grow on trees, which is why the fact that Tavares has been able to fill the role for as long as he has is invaluable to the Maple Leafs. Normally a strong starter, Tavares has looked a step behind this season. Maybe it’s because of the short pre-season, but the duties of a center are tough for anyone — even for someone who keeps himself in top shape like Tavares.”
The idea of this move wouldn’t be to stop Tavares from contributing offensively.
Instead, the idea would be to take a little bit off of Tavares’ plate.
“Tavares was never fleet of foot, and he’s even less so now at 36,” Amato writes. “That doesn’t necessarily mean he still can’t be a productive player, given his savvy and hockey IQ. But navigating the center position, which places an emphasis on skating, is becoming more challenging.”
What Changes Maple Leafs Would Make
Toronto doesn’t have the most obvious second-line center, but they can consider what Nick Paul and Colton Sissons look like higher up the lineup.
“The thing the Leafs do have going for them is they brought in a couple of quality centers this off-season, which is why now might be the perfect time to make the move,” Amato writes. “Granted, neither Nick Paul or Colton Sissons are ideal top-six options, but there should be a world where the Leafs can create three formidable lines that can be comfortably rolled out with all the talent they have up front. We got a glimpse of what that might look like Saturday night with Tavares out of the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche and the Leafs came away with a 6-3 victory. It was only one game and it wasn’t perfect by any means, but Toronto beat one of the best teams in the NHL with Bo Groulx in the top nine. It would be wise to get a longer look at Matthews, Paul and Sissons down the middle when Tavares comes back. The Leafs would be even more flexible and be tougher to defend in this scenario with Tavares playing wing.”
Amato actually adds a fascinating nuance, too — he writes that Tavares should still take the faceoffs, while the defensive responsibilities would fall more to Paul or Sissons.
Tavares wins a lot of faceoffs, so that’s a skill the Leafs should embrace. They should just get creative in defensive assignments to make sure Tavares is maximized on the ice.
Maple Leafs Reach Time to Remove John Tavares Responsibility