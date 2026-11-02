Maple Leafs Risk Losing Bo Groulx

The Toronto Maple Leafs are taking a risk.

There’s a chance that by the end of this week, Bo Groulx is no longer a member of the Maple Leafs’ organization.

Roster crunches can be tricky things, and so it’s not a crazy move, but it is one that comes with downside.

Maple Leafs Roster Move

On Monday, the Maple Leafs placed Bo Groulx on waivers.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X about 2 p.m. ET:

Cleared Groulx (TOR) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 2, 2026

The waiver process is a 24-hour setup in the NHL. Now that Groulx is on waivers, there is a full day for every other team in the league to potentially place a claim on Groulx.

If one or more place a claim on Groulx, the waiver order will determine who gets him, and he’ll be on that new team by Tuesday evening.

If no one claims Groulx, the Leafs can keep him in their organization, presumably with the AHL Toronto Marlies.

Why Maple Leafs Waived Bo Groulx

Groulx was on the fringes of Toronto’s roster, and in order to keep things aligned heading into a new week, they needed to get him back down to the AHL.

That required him being waived, because that’s the only mechanism the Leafs had to remove Groulx from their NHL roster.

Bo Groulx Stats

Groulx was a star a season ago in his first year in the Toronto organization. He helped lead the AHL Marlies to a championship.

With the Marlies, Groulx played in 59 games last season and had 28 goals and 24 assists for 52 points.

He also got 13 NHL games last year which included three goals and two assists for five points.

Groulx had played seven games at the NHL level so far this season but had yet to record a point.

The Marlies haven’t had Groulx with them for a game yet, but it’ll depend on him passing through waivers to make it down there.

Groulx has previously been in the Anaheim Ducks’ organization, where he played for both the Ducks and the AHL San Diego Gulls. He spent 2024-25 exclusively in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Now 26 years old, Groulx is a 6-foot-2 left-shot center who was born in France.

He may not be a potential NHL star, but he does seem like a potential NHL contributor. There’s definitely risk of him getting claimed off waivers.