Maple Leafs Trading for Nikishin, Edvinsson? NHL Insider Updates Status

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a position where they sure could use another defenseman.

There are some notable names out there on the trade market that play on the blue line, too: Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes and Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings.

Both of those players seem to be trending toward ending up with a new team in a deal.

For it to be the Maple Leafs, though, would require quite the machination to make it all fit.

Maple Leafs Trade Update

The Athletic’s James Mirtle broke this all down in a new article on Tuesday.

This is what he had to say to a mailbag question about Nikishin and Edvinsson:

“I’m more skeptical they can make something happen with the RFAs you’re referencing, assuming you mean Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes and Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings. The acquisition cost would be quite high, and both are seeking really sizeable contracts ($9 million plus) with term.”

There’s a lot of factors that would go into trading for high-end and expensive players like that, and although the Maple Leafs have a need, they might not have the means.

“The tagging rule — whereby teams can’t commit more money than the cap in following years — would be one issue (as it was with the Kirill Marchenko extension), but it’s one you can technically work around if you move 2027-28 salary out the other way,” Mirtle writes. “I just have a hard time seeing the fit for the Hurricanes and Red Wings, especially if you’re asking them to take money back in the deal. But there are going to be other less-heralded defensemen who become available, and I bet GM John Chayka will be on the phone kicking tires on those players all season.”

Obvious Problem to Solve

Even if it isn’t Nikishin or Edvinsson, the Maple Leafs know the blue line is where they are the weakest.

“On paper, the Leafs’ blue line is their biggest weak point, especially considering the average age of the main six (nearly 33 years old) and the likelihood they’re going to run into more injuries,” Mirtle writes. “Having Morgan Rielly second in ice time through three games also doesn’t seem ideal.”

Mirtle references past trades for players like Brandon Montour, Josh Manson and Shayne Gostisbehere across the NHL as deals that the Leafs might have the assets to do something similarly — but notes they may not have the high-end future assets to pull off a bigger deal.

Still, where there’s a need, there’s often a push to make something happen. The Maple Leafs very well could end up trading for a defenseman, even if it’s someone a bit on the unheralded side.