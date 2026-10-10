Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche: Game Preview, Lineups and Odds

Saturday night’s Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche clash at Ball Arena should provide plenty of expectation for fans on both sides. The two clubs enter this matchup looking to build some consistency early in the 2026-27 NHL season.

Toronto enters the clash with a 2-2-1 record after suffering a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Colorado is 3-1-0 and arrives following an emphatic 7-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. The Avalanche have looked dangerous offensively, but the Maple Leafs have enough firepower to make this an interesting test.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Here’s what to know about the Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche matchup.

Maple Leafs vs Avalanche: Season Overview and Recent Head-to-Head Results

Colorado has gotten off to a strong offensive start, led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. The Avalanche got two goals from three different players in their last game on Thursday night and have demonstrated how quickly they can overwhelm opponents when they get locked in. However, the 3-2 loss against Winnipeg on Wednesday night proves that the offense can sputter.

Toronto has had a more uneven opening to the season. Auston Matthews remains central to the team’s offense, but the Maple Leafs need more consistency and stronger defensive performances if they hope to keep pace with Colorado. The Leafs are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, and their ex Mitch Marner. Nevertheless, Toronto had a thrilling 5-4 comeback win in overtime against the Nashville Predators the game before.

The recent Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche head-to-head series has been a back-and-forth affair. Check out the scores from their last three meetings:

Jan. 25, 2026: Colorado defeated Toronto 4-1.

Colorado defeated Toronto 4-1. Jan. 12, 2026: Toronto beat Colorado 4-3 in overtime.

Toronto beat Colorado 4-3 in overtime. March 19, 2025: Toronto won 2-1.

The Maple Leafs have shown they can win this matchup, but containing Colorado’s attack will be a major challenge.

Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs and Avalanche

There should be no major lineup changes for either squad in this Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche showdown:

Toronto’s forward group is expected to revolve around Matthews, William Nylander and Gavin McKenna, with recent additions and younger players providing support throughout the lineup. Kirill Marchenko and Easton Cowan are among the other forwards in Toronto’s lineup.

The defensive group features Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev. Anthony Stolarz is likely to get the call in the crease after Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves last Thursday night.

Colorado’s attack is led by MacKinnon, with Makar and Devon Toews anchoring the defense. The Avalanche have received contributions throughout their lineup, including in Thursday’s win over Calgary. Mackenzie Blackwood should be back in the crease after Scott Wedgewood made his season debut in Calgary.

Injury Report: Who Could Miss the Game?

Toronto has several players to monitor. Max Domi and Dakota Joshua are on long-term injured reserve, while defenseman Cade Webber and prospect William Villeneuve are also sidelined. Oliver Ekman-Larsson figures to be a game-time decision after sustaining a hit late in the third period against Vegas. John Tavares will miss the Maple Leafs-Avalanche tilt as he’s on paternity leave.

Colorado’s Logan O’Connor is unlikely to play on Saturday night though he’s getting closer to returning to the lineup. He’s officially listed as day-to-day.

Current Betting Lines for Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche

Colorado enters as the betting favorite at home in this Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche tilt. The available lines vary by sportsbook, but most lines list the Avalanche at -210 on the moneyline, with Toronto at +170. The puck line is Colorado -1.5 (+110) and Toronto +1.5 (-135).

The over/under is 6.5 goals, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Colorado’s recent scoring surge makes it an understandable favorite, but Toronto has enough offensive talent to make the matchup competitive.