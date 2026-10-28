Maple Leafs Won’t Be Using Morgan Rielly as Trade Chip for Now

The Toronto Maple Leafs, despite a clear need for blueline help, won’t be using Morgan Rielly as a trade chip, at least for now.

Talk of trading Rielly is nothing new. And while rumors calmed down once this season began, the bottom line is that conventional wisdom suggests the Leafs would rather trade the veteran defenseman.

Plus, one would think that his pretty decent start to this season would help make him more attractive on the trade market. Teams looking for a solid, veteran blueliner who could eat up some minutes might look into a trade.

But it doesn’t seem that way.

A predictive analysis model utilized by Heavy revealed that while a trade for a defenseman could have about a 25% chance of happening in the next seven days or so, such a deal won’t involve Morgan Rielly.

The rationale for that assessment is simple: Rielly’s recent play, coupled with Chris Tanev’s absence, has actually made the 32-year-old a more valuable piece for the Maple Leafs so far this season.

So, does that mean that Rielly can’t be traded? No, but it does reduce the likelihood of it happening significantly.

Ultimately, GM John Chayka will be looking to prioritize internal solutions before seriously wading into the trade market.

Morgan Rielly Has Had a Resurgent Start to the Season

Another interesting situation complicating a potential Morgan Rielly trade is his resurgent season. He’s looked much better under Jim Hiller and has progressively regained some of the form he once showed.

That unleashing of sorts has allowed Rielly to notch 10 assists in 14 games.

If that doesn’t seem like much, well, Rielly is on par with Devon Toews, Lane Hutson, and Matthew Schaefer, and one point behind Cale Makar.

That’s not bad when looking at the grander scheme of things. And while the Maple Leafs blueliner has yet to score a goal this season, one has to think that racking up 10 assists so far looks good.

There’s also something else to consider: Rielly is averaging just under 20 minutes a night. He’s logging over 17 5v5, and a minute both on the power play and penalty kill.

That could well be the difference here. Rielly isn’t getting nearly as much time on penalty kill duty, while allowing him to find more time playing against opponents at even strength. In a way, taking some of the burden off Morgan Rielly’s shoulders has helped him and the Maple Leafs.

Could Maple Leafs Trade Rielly Anyway?

That’s a fair question to ask. And the bottom line is that yes, such a deal would happen only if someone stepped up with an offer the Maple Leafs couldn’t refuse.

But it seems that things have reached a point in which it’s just better to stay together than break up. While Rielly may get a so-called fresh start elsewhere, the fact is that he’s better off staying in Toronto and remaining one of the main pieces of the team.

Yes, there is an inevitable turnover for the club. But rather than being shipped out to a rebuilding team like Jacob Trouba was, Morgan Rielly has an opportunity to go down in history as the Maple Leafs’ best defenseman of all time.