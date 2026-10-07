Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Lands $8.75M Flames Forward in Bold Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had mixed results at the beginning stages of the 2026-27 season.

At the time of this writing, the Maple Leafs have a 2-2-0 record. Overall, they have been average so far this season.

Due to this, it would not be particularly surprising if they looked to add to their roster during the early stages of the campaign. One of their top needs is another skilled forward. Due to this, one player who could make sense for them to target is Calgary Flames forward Morgan Frost.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Maple Leafs acquire Frost from the Flames in a bold early-season move.

Maple Leafs Get:

Morgan Frost (50% retained)

Flames Get:

Dakota Joshua

Miles Wood

2027 First-Round Pick (From Colorado Avalanche)

With this move, the Maple Leafs would be adding a center who could slot nicely in their middle six. They would also move on from two players who do not appear to be fits on their roster. The Flames, on the other hand, would get a first-round pick for a player on an expiring deal in Frost.

Looking at Frost

Frost has appeared in three games this season with the Flames, where he has one goal. While he has had a quiet start to the season, he has shown throughout his career that he can be an effective offensive contributor.

During this past season with the Flames, Frost scored a career-high 22 goals and recorded 43 points. He has also recorded at least 41 points in three out of his last four seasons, so he has been consistently producing solid secondary offensive production for a while now.

With numbers like these, he would be a nice pickup for a Maple Leafs club that could use more offense. Due to this, it would make sense if the Maple Leafs looked to bring him in with the Flames being in a rebuild.

Frost Would Give Maple Leafs’ Top Nine a New Look

When looking at a specific place in the Maple Leafs’ lineup where Frost could fit, their third-line center spot stands out. He could play well on a line with Easton Cowan and Nick Paul, who could move to the wing.

Yet, Frost could also move up the lineup if needed due to his versatility. Furthermore, he would give the Maple Leafs another clear option for their second power play unit if signed because of his offensive skill.

Overall, with the Maple Leafs looking to be a playoff team again, it would make sense if they took a gamble on a forward like Frost. He would make their roster look stronger on paper, so it will be interesting to see if they pursue him.