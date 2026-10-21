NHL Insider Predicts Another Big Move Could Be Coming For Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made multiple meaningful moves under the leadership of general manager John Chayka, who took over the position from the terminated Brad Treliving.

Chayka has certainly made his mark on the Maple Leafs, not only overhauling the entire coaching staff but also making several additions and subtractions; his most recent major move was the blockbuster with the Columbus Blue Jackets involving Kirill Marchenko and Matthew Knies.

But are the Maple Leafs satisfied with their overall roster right now, or could they be looking to make even more moves?

The Toronto Maple Leafs Could Have Another Move Up Their Sleeve

According to NHL Insider David Pagnotta, the Maple Leafs are looking to upgrade their defense.

“The same thing that they’ve been looking for since preseason is what they’re still looking for now, and it’s been amplified a little bit more because they’re carrying those conversations, and that’s defense,” Pagnotta said. “I mentioned this two or three weeks ago at the start of the season, they’ve been looking for a second-pair caliber defensive-minded defenseman. Somebody that can control the zone, control the puck, and exit the zone nicely with it or at least get it out of there and let the other guys do their thing, and help your netminder, whoever it is.”

Pagnotta also mentioned he liked how the Maple Leafs allowed goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, whom they acquired during the offseason through free agency, to remain in Toronto following their win over the San Jose Sharks rather than travel to Columbus.

“I like their little situation now on back-to-backs, not having to have Bob (Sergei Bobrovsky) travel,” he continued. “It’s not necessary; he wasn’t going to back up anyway, or you have the luxury of him not having to back up. So you give him a little bit of extra rest and a little bit more comfort, because he’s got to play the Rangers tomorrow.”

The Maple Leafs Made Multiple Moves Over The Summer

Among the moves made by the Maple Leafs over the summer was the acquisition and signing of defenseman Darren Raddysh, along with the addition of Emil Andrae in the trade of Joseph Woll.

The Maple Leafs also traded away defenseman Brandon Carlo, whom they acquired from the Boston Bruins at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, to the St. Louis Blues.