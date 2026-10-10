Former Toronto Maple Leafs 23-Year-Old Forward Hit With Brutal Injury News

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

After losing their most recent game to the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime by a 4-3 final score, the Maple Leafs will be looking to bounce back against Colorado.

As the Maple Leafs prepare for their game against the Avalanche, one of their former forwards has gotten some bad injury news.

Former Maple Leafs Forward Nikita Grebenkin Out for 4 Months

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Saturday that forward Nikita Grebenkin will be out for the next four months after undergoing having back surgery.

This is awful news for Grebenkin. The 23-year-old forward is looking to have a breakout year for the Flyers in 2026-27. However, he is going to need to miss a good chunk of the season before he gets the chance to play.

Grebenkin will not return until mid-February with this timeline. With this, he is set to miss a lot of the season.

Looking at Grebenkin’s Career So Far

The Maple Leafs selected Grebenkin in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, 135th overall. He played his first seven career NHL games with Toronto during the 2024-25 season. During them, he posted zero points, 13 hits, and a minus-3 rating.

The Maple Leafs traded Grebenkin later that season with a first-round pick in exchange for Scott Laughton. This trade has not aged well for Toronto, as Laughton now plays for the Los Angeles Kings.

Grebenkin posted four goals, 14 points, 46 penalty minutes, and 86 hits in 55 games last season for Philadelphia. The former Maple Leafs forward has the tools to become a solid NHL forward. It will be interesting to see what he can do once he returns to action.