Former Nikita Kucherov Teammates Open Door to Maple Leafs Blockbuster

Fans across the NHL were shocked on Friday when reports emerged that Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov, who is playing in the final season of his current contract, informed the club he wasn’t going to extend and would prefer to be traded.

The request of one of the League’s best players to be traded continues to send shockwaves throughout hockey, and there has already been rampant speculation as to which club he could potentially be moved to, despite Tampa Bay releasing a statement in response that they have zero intention of moving him.

In the meantime, rumors continue to swirl, and given the connection that Kucherov has with multiple new members of the Toronto Maple Leafs, they’ve been listed as a potential landing spot.

Toronto Maple Leafs Players React To Explosive Nikita Kucherov News

Kucherov’s former teammates Nick Paul and Darren Raddysh, both of whom were acquired by the Maple Leafs during the offseason, gave their reactions to the explosive news that he wanted to be moved from the Lightning.

“I thought maybe it was April Fool’s Day,” Raddysh said on Saturday via Sportsnet. “But, yeah, I know how he is, and I know how Julien is. And if they don’t want to come to something, that’s maybe how it’s going to go.

“I wish nothing but the best for both of them, so hopefully, maybe they get something resolved. Or they move on. But we’ll see.”

“Obviously shocks everyone. Don’t know, really, what’s going on there,” said Paul. “I mean, yeah, just was shocked.”

And naturally, Raddysh couldn’t help but smile at the thought of the Maple Leafs acquiring him.

“That would be unbelievable to get him. He’s easily one of the best players in the world. And the way he goes about his business, I think it would be awesome to have him,” Raddysh said.

“You know, I’d open my arms pretty wide to have him join,” Raddysh continued. “But, yeah, to add him to this group would be awesome.”

“It’s hard to look into those things. You never know what’s really going to happen,” Paul added. “But, I mean, he’s a great player, and that’d be great.”

In addition to Raddysh and Paul, the Leafs also now feature a pair of prominent Russian players in Sergei Bobrovsky and Kirill Marchenko, who could attempt to help lure the Russian star to Ontario.

The Lightning Responded By Saying They Have No Intention Of Trading Kucherov

Not long after the reports surfaced that Kucherov preferred to be traded, the Lightning responded by saying that they have zero intention of doing so.

“We are aware of the media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Lightning,” general manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement posted on the team’s social media account. “We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.”

Kucherov, who helped the Lightning win consecutive Stanley Cup titles and has taken home multiple awards over the course of his career, has scored four goals with 14 assists so far this season.