 Nikita Kucherov Is an Opportunity Maple Leafs Can’t Pass Up

The opportunity to land Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov is one the Toronto Maple Leafs cannot pass up.

News on Friday regarding Nikita Kucherov’s reported trade request has sent shockwaves throughout the NHL. But it has also opened up the door for numerous teams to really swing for the fences.

While John Chayka knocked one out of the park with Kirill Marchenko earlier this season, who’s to say that he can’t rip a grand slam by trading for Kucherov?

At the heart of the matter is Kucherov’s contract situation. He’s an impending UFA next summer, and Tampa’s penny-pinching ways are likely the cause for the team’s all-time leading scorer to ask for a trade.

And since Kucherov will likely be looking to find his way to a contending team, Toronto could become an attractive option.

Now, that depends on whether the Maple Leafs are true contenders. But then again, a team with a resurgent Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Marchenko, and first-overall pick Gavin McKenna, wouldn’t Kucherov be the cherry on top?

That may be a romantic view of the situation. But there might actually be a compelling reason why Kucherov makes sense for Toronto.

Kucherov Would Be Reunited with Darren Raddysh in Toronto

Last season’s breakout season by Darren Raddysh was directly correlated to his partnership with Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov assisted on the bulk of Raddysh’s 20 goals. And moving away from Kucherov was the biggest reason why detractors criticized Raddysh’s arrival in Toronto.

But what if Chayka brought Raddysh’s top partner to the Maple Leafs? Could a reunion between Raddysh and Kucherov in Toronto make the Buds a powerhouse?

That’s something certainly worth keeping in mind.

There’s also another interesting connection. The Maple Leafs already have a high-profile Russian star in Sergei Bobrovsky. Would playing with a fellow Russian star help Toronto’s chances of acquiring Kucherov?

That situation builds a compelling argument for Chayka to convince Kucherov’s camp to agree to a deal with the Maple Leafs. It’s worth pointing out that the Lightning star has a 10-team no-trade clause. Unless Toronto was on that list, a trade could be feasible.

Maple Leafs Face Obstacles in Kucherov Deal

All right, so there are a couple of obstacles to keep in mind.

First, there’s the acquisition cost to keep an eye on. Kucherov won’t come cheap. And while the Leafs have a couple of interesting pieces they could dangle in front of Tampa, who knows if it will be enough.

One conversation that will invariably come up is sending Easton Cowan to Tampa. Assuming Cowan is off-limits, the Maple Leafs may need to tap into their prospect pipeline.

The other thing to consider is a new deal for Kucherov. His upcoming contract will be a major issue. Assuming that the Russian superstar will be looking to land a new contract upwards of $15 million AAV, the Maple Leafs might face a significant constraint in fitting that number under the cap.

The problem isn’t the money. The Maple Leafs have the wherewithal to pay Kucherov. The issue lies in the cap room.

Perhaps Chayka will figure out how to fit Kucherov in this season and then work the rest of the season to figure out how to pay Kucherov and keep most of the band together.

Whatever happens, it will be an interesting conversation, particularly since the Leafs will want to be players in this discussion.