Ryan Reaves Pulls Curtain Back On Time With Maple Leafs

Former Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves announced his retirement from the NHL last month, ending his career that spanned 16 total season and multiple clubs, including a stop with the Maple Leafs.

Reaves, who accumulated over 1,000 penalty minutes during his career, is now pulling the curtain back on his time while with the Maple Leafs.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Ryan Reaves Breaks Silence Of His Time With The Team

Reaves, who did see time with another Original 6 club during his time in the NHL when he played for the New York Rangers, said that it was a great experience for him to play for a historic club like the Maple Leafs, and that he was treated well during his time with the team.

“I enjoyed my time in Toronto,” Reaves said while making a guest appearance on the JD Bunkis podcast. “I didn’t have my best part of my career there, for sure. There was a lot of ups and downs for me, but I think it was everything I expected.

“The team treated you better than any other team in the league,” he continued. “There’s a reason why wearing that jersey is so special, because how they treat you. You have to earn the right to play there, but it was cool. Throwing on the Original Six jersey and playing in front of those fans, it was fun.”

Ryan Reaves Announced His Retirement On Instagram

With a special post on Instagram last month, Reaves announced that he was retiring from the NHL. His message began:

“Dear Hockey, It’s hard to put into words what you meant to me. What you mean to me. I had dreams of being an athlete. Football, hockey—it didn’t matter. I learned at a young age that I just wanted to lay people out. The physical part of sports was what I was always drawn to. I knew that’s what I wanted, but tell 10-year-old Reavo he was going to play in the NHL for 16 seasons? I don’t think he’d believe you.”

He concluded by announcing that he was stepping away from the game, while joking that “the corners are a little safer today”.

“Today, I retire from the sport I’ve loved since I was 5 years old. It was a hell of a ride. Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey. There are too many to single out, so you’ll hear from me at some point. I may not be on the ice anymore, but I know I will always be close to hockey in one way or another. You can rest easy knowing the corners are a little safer today. Mic drop, gloves drop. Reavo out.”

During his career, Reaves played in 962 regular season games, scoring 66 goals with 74 assists, while racking up 1,137 penalty minutes. He also had three goals, six assists, and 116 penalty minutes in 113 Stanley Cup Playoff games.