Maple Leafs Announce Sergei Bobrovsky Decision After Loss to Kraken

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell behind to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday evening by a 4-2 score at Climate Pledge Arena, only to battle back late in regulation and knot the score thanks to a tally from Auston Matthews that appeared to be sending the game to overtime.

Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs ended up with zero points in the standings instead of at least one after defenseman Brandon Montour powered a shot past his former Panthers teammate Sergei Bobrovsky with under a minute left in regulation, giving Seattle a 5-4 lead; the goal ultimately stood up as the game winner.

Bobrovsky has struggled since signing with the Maple Leafs, and the club has announced that for Saturday’s contest against the struggling Vancouver Canucks, the Russian netminder won’t be playing and will back up Anthony Stolarz.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Will Start Anthony Stolarz Against The Canucks On Saturday

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been confirmed as Toronto’s starter for Saturday’s contest against the Vancouver Canucks, who have once again gotten off to a rough start to this season after finishing 2025-26 dead last in the Western Conference.

The news was confirmed by Canucks insider Irfan Gaffar, who was on hand to hear head coach Jim Hiller announce the decision.

“Jim Hiller says Anthony Stolarz will start against Vancouver. Wasn’t a tough decision he said, a scheduled start,” Gaffar wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far this season, Stolarz, who is playing in his third campaign for the Maple Leafs, has amassed a respectable record of 4-1 with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs Defended Sergei Bobrovsky Despite His Tough Start

Despite his tough start to the season, Bobrovsky, who previously led the divisional rival Panthers to consecutive Stanley Cup wins, has the support of his teammates.

“Bob’s been great, I mean, he’s been great for us all year long,” Matthews said. “I think, you know, every now and then there’s going to be a couple that you want back, but you know, in the end I put it more on us.”