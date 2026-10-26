Maple Leafs Announce Sergei Bobrovsky News Before Flames Clash

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action after their convincing victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday evening, making what will be their last ever appearance at the Scotiabank Saddledome in a tilt against the Calgary Flames.

The Maple Leafs have had numerous battles against the Flames over the years, and for Leafs fans, it will represent the last chance they get to see their club play in Calgary at the historic venue, barring a matchup later in the spring in the Stanley Cup Final.

And for the matchup, the Maple Leafs appear to be going back to their offseason prize acquisition between the pipes.

Sergei Bobrovsky Will Start For The Toronto Maple Leafs Against The Flames On Monday

For their impending clash against the Flames, who are suddenly hot after having won three straight games after losing their first six games of the campaign, the Maple Leafs are expected to start veteran Sergei Bobrovsky between the pipes.

“Sergei Bobrovsky in starter’s net at Leafs skate in Calgary,” reported TSN analyst Mark Masters on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far in his first season with the Maple Leafs since signing from the divisional rival Florida Panthers as an unrestricted free agent, Bobrovsky has gone 3-3-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average with a .895 save percentage. He’s also yet to pitch his first shutout since joining the club.

On Saturday, it was Anthony Stolarz who got the start against the Oilers, stopping 30 of 32 shots as part of the 7-2 win.

Sergei Bobrovsky Is Playing In His First Year With The Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs, now led by GM John Chayka, managed to convince Bobrovsky to leave the Panthers, where he’d played the last seven seasons and won back-to-back Stanley Cup rings.

The Leafs awarded him a three-year, $21 million deal with a $7 million salary cap hit after he wasn’t able to hammer out an agreement to remain with the Panthers, whom he’d helped beat Toronto twice before in the postseason in both 2023 and 2025.