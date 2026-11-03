Sergei Bobrovsky to Make History with Win over Mammoth

Toronto Maple Leafs netminder Sergei Bobrovsky could make history on Tuesday night.

The veteran goalie will enter the matchup against the Utah Mammoth tied with Henrik Lundqvist with 459 wins. A win over Utah would move Bobrovsky into first place in wins among goalies born outside of North America. And it would also move “Bob” into sole possession of the sixth spot on the NHL’s all-time list for goalie wins.

At the moment, Bobrovsky is the active leader in wins, with fellow Russian Andrei Vasilevskiy behind him with 391 wins.

The Maple Leafs top goalie hasn’t exactly been lights out this season. In 10 games, he has a 3-5-2 record with a 3.29 GAA and an .885 SV%. The numbers are hovering above league average, but aren’t necessarily a reflection of his play alone. The team in front of him has been largely inconsistent, but seems to be turning a corner.

The Leafs are 5-4-1 in their last 10, and have shown a positive goal differential for the first time in a while. Two points separate Toronto from second in the Atlantic Division entering Tuesday night’s game. So, there’s certainly an incentive there for Sergei Bobrovsky to keep rolling, and potentially make history win a win over the upstart Utah team.

Maple Leafs Have Made Life Harder on Sergei Bobrovsky

It’s fair to expect more from a goalie with Bobrovsky’s résumé. His early numbers in Toronto have been underwhelming, and allowing at least three goals in nine of his first 10 appearances isn’t going to win him many popularity contests.

Still, pinning the Maple Leafs’ defensive problems on their goaltender would be missing the bigger picture.

Toronto has spent much of the season making life harder on itself. Turnovers, breakdowns in coverage, and inconsistent defensive structure have left Sergei Bobrovsky dealing with more than his share of difficult situations. As head coach Jim Hiller acknowledged ahead of Tuesday’s game, giveaways have been a major source of the team’s problems, creating easy offense for opponents.

There are reasons to think that could change. Chris Tanev’s return gives the blue line a much-needed dose of stability, particularly alongside Morgan Rielly. Tanev isn’t going to light up the scoreboard, but that’s not why the Leafs need him. His defensive awareness and ability to clean up trouble should make life easier for the players around him.

Rielly, meanwhile, is looking increasingly comfortable. He’s moving the puck with more confidence and contributing offensively, while showing signs of becoming the dependable defenseman Toronto needs. He’s not quite back to his best, but the recent production and improved play are encouraging.

The Leafs don’t need Sergei Bobrovsky to bail them out every night. They need to stop putting him in situations where he has to.

Maple Leafs Are Going to Ride Bob, Whether Fans Like It or Not

Toronto’s goaltending plan has become an interesting talking point, especially with Anthony Stolarz putting together some strong performances.

Stolarz has been excellent in a limited role, and the decision to manage his workload has produced encouraging results. He’s been able to stay fresh while giving the Maple Leafs reliable minutes whenever his number is called.

But that doesn’t mean Toronto is ready to hand him the bulk of the starts.

Hiller has made it clear that the goaltending rotation was planned well in advance, with the schedule and rest periods playing a significant role. Sergei Bobrovsky remains the veteran the organization brought in to shoulder the primary workload. One rough stretch isn’t necessarily going to change that.

And frankly, the Leafs need to see what they have in him over a longer run. Bobrovsky has the experience and track record to settle down, but he needs a more dependable defensive group in front of him.

That’s where Tanev’s return could make a real difference. If the blue line becomes more organized and Rielly continues trending in the right direction, Bobrovsky should have a much better chance of finding his rhythm.

Stolarz can keep doing his part without being overworked, while Sergei Bobrovsky handles the heavier share of the starts. It’s a sensible arrangement, even if some fans would prefer to see the hot hand get more opportunities.

For now, Toronto is sticking with its plan. And if Bobrovsky can turn that trust into a milestone victory against Utah, the Maple Leafs will have another reason to believe their goaltending situation is heading in the right direction.