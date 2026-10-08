Former Toronto Maple Leafs 33-Year-Old Forward Suddenly Placed on Waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs are entering this game with the goal of staying hot. They won their most recent contest against the Nashville Predators in overtime by a 6-5 final score.

Now, as Toronto prepares for their game against the Golden Knights, one of their former players has been placed on waivers.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Stefan Noesen Waived by New Jersey Devils

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, former Maple Leafs forward Stefan Noesen has been placed on waivers by the New Jersey Devils.

Noesen being placed on waivers is notable, as he was a key part of New Jersey’s roster not too long ago. Yet, with this news, the 33-year-old forward is now available for the taking on waivers.

Looking at Noesen

Noesen’s time with the Maple Leafs was very short. The Maple Leafs acquired him through trade from the San Jose Sharks during the 2020-21 season. From there, he played in just one game for the Maple Leafs, where he had 10:00 of playing time. He also played in four regular-season games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies that campaign, posting one goal and three points.

Noesen’s time with the Maple Leafs ended during the 2021 NHL offseason. This is because he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. Following his time in Toronto, he would break out.

From 2022-23 to 2024-25, he recorded at least 36 points each season. This included him posting career highs with 22 goals and 41 points in 78 games for the Devils just back in 2024-25.

Yet, Noesen has struggled to replicate that kind of offense since. He posted three goals and seven points in just 38 games last season for New Jersey. He also has zero points in two games for New Jersey this campaign.

Noesen is in the final season of his contract, carrying a $2.75 million cap hit. It will be interesting to see if the former Maple Leafs forward gets claimed by another team from here.