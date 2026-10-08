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Former Toronto Maple Leafs 33-Year-Old Forward Suddenly Placed on Waivers

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Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs
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TORONTO, ON - MAY 6: Stefan Noesen #26 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Montreal Canadiens during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on May 6, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Canadiens 5-2.(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs are entering this game with the goal of staying hot. They won their most recent contest against the Nashville Predators in overtime by a 6-5 final score.

Now, as Toronto prepares for their game against the Golden Knights, one of their former players has been placed on waivers.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Stefan Noesen Waived by New Jersey Devils

Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 01: Stefan Noesen #11 of the New Jersey Devils signs autographs during the Opening Night Red Carpet celebration ahead of the season opening game between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on October 01, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, former Maple Leafs forward Stefan Noesen has been placed on waivers by the New Jersey Devils.

Noesen being placed on waivers is notable, as he was a key part of New Jersey’s roster not too long ago. Yet, with this news, the 33-year-old forward is now available for the taking on waivers.

Looking at Noesen

New Jersey Devils v San Jose Sharks
GettySAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Stefan Noesen #11 of the New Jersey Devils in action against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 30, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Noesen’s time with the Maple Leafs was very short. The Maple Leafs acquired him through trade from the San Jose Sharks during the 2020-21 season. From there, he played in just one game for the Maple Leafs, where he had 10:00 of playing time. He also played in four regular-season games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies that campaign, posting one goal and three points.

Noesen’s time with the Maple Leafs ended during the 2021 NHL offseason. This is because he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in free agency. Following his time in Toronto, he would break out.

From 2022-23 to 2024-25, he recorded at least 36 points each season. This included him posting career highs with 22 goals and 41 points in 78 games for the Devils just back in 2024-25.

Yet, Noesen has struggled to replicate that kind of offense since. He posted three goals and seven points in just 38 games last season for New Jersey. He also has zero points in two games for New Jersey this campaign.

Noesen is in the final season of his contract, carrying a $2.75 million cap hit. It will be interesting to see if the former Maple Leafs forward gets claimed by another team from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Toronto Maple Leafs 33-Year-Old Forward Suddenly Placed on Waivers

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