Maple Leafs Get Telling Sergei Bobrovsky Reaction From William Nylander

As part of their monumental summer of change, the Toronto Maple Leafs brought in multiple new faces, including the likes of Nick Paul and Darren Raddysh from the divisional rival Tampa Bay Lightning, along with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who had played the last seven years with the rival Florida Panthers.

Of course, Bobrovsky had helped lead the Panthers to three straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final with two titles; during two of those postseason runs, he played a major role in defeating the Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But now, Bobrovsky is with the Maple Leafs, hoping to help them not only advance to the third round of the postseason for the first time since 2002, but also win their first title since 1967.

William Nylander Reveals Sergei Bobrovsky Is His Favorite Toronto Maple Leafs Offseason Addition

The Maple Leafs made multiple moves during the offseason under new general manager John Chayka, including the aforementioned additions of Raddysh, Paul, and Bobrovsky among others.

According to forward William Nylander, the addition of Bobrovsky is likely his favorite.

“I mean, I think we’ve got so many good ones, but I love (Sergei Bobrovsky) there. Like we’ve got so many good guys, I was just excited about all of them. But obviously bringing in a goalie that’s won two Cups and has been like, the guy, that’s obviously pretty big,” Nylander said via The Athletic.

Additionally, Nylander said he thinks that the Leafs have a good team overall after all of the changes that were made.

I think we’ve got a pretty good squad,” he said. “I’m feeling pretty good. I think between the coaches and everything, everything feels really good.”

Sergei Bobrovsky Is In His First Year With The Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs signed Bobrovsky, who couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension with the Panthers, to a three-year, $21 million contract.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner, who has also twice won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie, has also played for the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets in his career.