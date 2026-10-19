Maple Leafs Named Logical Landing Spot for $58 Million Star

There is no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs want to strengthen their defense. After all, Toronto is averaging 3.44 goals allowed per game so far this season. This particular figure ranks 10th-worst among all National Hockey League teams at the moment. They have also actually allowed more goals than they have scored (31 to 29).

The precarious situation was compounded when the Toronto Maple Leafs placed star blueliner Chris Tanev on injured reserve. As a result, general manager John Chayka is expected to explore the trade market for a new defenseman. While Toronto has options, The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel is claiming the club could find a solid trade partner out west.

“Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek, for instance, would make a lot of sense [for Toronto],” writes Siegel. “He’s a sturdy right-shooting 28-year-old defender under contract at a reasonable number for this season and five more after it ($7.25 million cap hit).”

Hronek previously signed an eight-year, $58 million deal with the Canucks in 2024. This came at a time when Vancouver was the reigning Pacific Division champions. A lot has changed since then, though. The Canucks are now in a full rebuild and will not likely be competitive again for a few years. Because of this, the Toronto Maple Leafs may be able to acquire the prized blueliner.

Toronto Maple Leafs Would Have to be Creative to Afford Filip Hronek

As Siegel alluded to, Hronek would be a solid trade target for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Along with being at the right age and having a reasonable salary, the veteran is also a good two-way defenseman. Despite being on an underwhelming team, he already has six assists in his first 10 games of the season. Only eight other NHL blueliners have more assists in 2026-27.

Hronek also has 30 blocks and 14 hits to start the year. Both of these figures would be leading all Maple Leafs defensemen at the moment. The veteran’s aggressive style, particularly on the right side, would certainly be useful in Toronto. It is safe to say that the Canucks star would be a solid long-term replacement for Troy Stecher.

While the Toronto Maple Leafs would likely love to acquire Hronek, Chayka does not have a lot of money to work with. In fact, according to PuckPedia.com, Toronto is currently over the salary cap. As a result, the Maple Leafs would have to get creative to land a player on a $7.25 million AAV deal.

Toronto Could Include Goalie as Part of a Deal

Anthony Stolarz was recently named as the top potential trade candidate for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The goalie carries a $3.75 million AAV cap hit over the next four years. Toronto would need to sweeten any deal involving the goalie with other players/draft picks. Interestingly, Chayka recalled 24-year-old netminder Artur Akhtyamov on October 19.

Vancouver could also use another goalie at the moment. With typical starter Thatcher Demko injured, the Canucks have turned to Kevin Lankinen between the pipes. Nevertheless, Lankinen currently has the worst GAA and save rate in the entire NHL.

It remains to be seen if Vancouver would be interested in Stolarz, but the Toronto Maple Leafs could use the goalie in a potential deal involving Hronek. Outside of the Canucks star, Toronto has also been linked to Chicago Blackhawks veteran Ian Cole in recent days.