Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Sees Them Reacquiring $9.75M Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ blue line is an issue, and the team could look to the trade market to add depth.

Chris Tanev is out with an injury, leaving a massive hole on the Maple Leafs backend. Toronto has been linked to a couple of defensemen, and all signs point to them making a move soon.

Toronto is off to a 3-3-1 start.

Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Reacquires Ilya Lyubushkin

Toronto should look to add more depth to the blue line and could look at the trade market. With that, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the team reacquiring Ilya Lyubushkin from the Nashville Predators.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Ilya Lyubushkin

Predators acquire:

Miles Wood

The proposed one-for-one swap makes sense, as both teams move on from players who aren’t playing, but could fill needs for the other team.

Lyubushkin hasn’t played a game for Nashville, as he has been a scratch, but could be a nice third-pairing defenseman for Toronto. He’s played in this market before and is a stay-at-home defenseman who can help replace the void left by Tanev.

The Russian is in the final year of his three-year, $9.75 million deal with the Predators. If he doesn’t pan out, Toronto could simply waive him, as it is a low-risk move. If he works out, Lyubushkin has proven he can be a solid third-pairing defenseman and has had success in the playoffs in his role.

In return, the Maple Leafs deal Miles Wood, whom the team acquired in the Kirill Marchenko-Matthew Knies blockbuster. Wood is in the AHL and is in the fourth year of his six-year, $15 million deal.

Wood can add some size and speed to the Predators’ bottom-six. He has shown flashes of being a solid third-line forward but has struggled in recent years. It’s worth a look for Nashville, as Lyubushkin hasn’t played a game and Wood could simply be kept in the AHL.

Toronto Looking to Add Defenseman

With Tanev being out due to an injury, the Maple Leafs are looking to bolster the blue line.

Toronto’s blue line was already put into question before the Tanev injury, and now the team is looking to add help, according to Justin Bourne of Sportsnet.

“This is what lays at the feet of John Chayka, and in turn, head coach Jim Hiller,” Bourne wrote. “Chayka is calling GMs and finding out what’s available for them to even consider, and until then, Hiller has to help out his defencemen through overall team structure.

“The Leafs, with this much firepower — and, oh buddy, do they once again have firepower — are going to help by outscoring their issues on some nights. There are some under-talented teams out there they should make short work of. And even when they fall behind, they can always get back into a game.”

Whether or not the Maple Leafs will be able to make a move is to be seen.