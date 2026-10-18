Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Acquires 6-Foot-4 Defenseman in Necessary Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ blue line has been an issue, and the team has been rumored to be looking to upgrade it.

Toronto is off to a slow start, and the defense could use an upgrade, especially with Chris Tanev’s injury. The Maple Leafs have been linked to several defensemen, but no deal has been made yet.

Toronto is off to a 3-4-2 start.

Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Nick Perbix

The Maple Leafs could use an upgrade on the blue line, and Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the team acquiring Nick Perbix from the Nashville Predators.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Nick Perbix

Predators acquire:

Dakota Mermis

2028 fourth-round pick (Pittsburgh’s)

The proposed deal sees Toronto taking a flier on Perbix, who’s a 6-foot-4 right-shot defenseman who played valuable minutes for the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2022 until 2024. In return, Toronto gives up a mid-round pick and Mermis, who’s an AHL defenseman who could be a seventh defenseman in the NHL.

Perbix is in the second year of his two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Predators. The right-shot defenseman has struggled with Nashville, but in Toronto, he can be a solid third-pairing player who can also add some more offense if needed. He’s played in 8 games this season for Nashville. His best season came in 2023-24 with the Lightning, when he recorded 2 goals and 22 assists for 24 points in 77 games.

The return isn’t much for Toronto to acquire a veteran NHL defenseman. Nashville, meanwhile, gets off of Perbix’s deal, as he was placed on waivers before the season. Mermis can be the team’s seventh defenseman while they add more draft ammo.

Toronto Looking to Add a Defenseman

With the Maple Leafs off to a slow start, Toronto is looking to acquire some defensive help.

Sportsnet’s NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed during the broadcast on Saturday that Toronto is searching for a difference-maker on defense. And, the Maple Leafs are open to moving off “premium assets” for the difference-maker.

They have said they will pay a premium asset if they believe they are getting a difference-maker on the blueline,” Friedman said.

Whether or not the Maple Leafs will be able to pull off a trade is unclear. But, Toronto’s GM John Chayka is looking to be aggressive to help this team win.

Toronto will return to the ice on Monday against the San Jose Sharks.