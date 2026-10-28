Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Has Winger Dealt for Veteran Defenseman

With Toronto Maple Leafs forward Dakota Joshua set to return, the team should trade him for Nashville Predators defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

Joshua has not played at all this season for the Maple Leafs due to an abdominal injury. He just finished up a conditioning stint with the AHL Toronto Marlies, tallying 0 points in 4 games played.

The Maple Leafs have recalled him from his conditioning stint, but with the team’s bottom six playing so well, Joshua may not get a chance to play with the team this year, as it is this author’s opinion that he should be traded for blueline help.

Cue a reunion with Lyubushkin.

Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Sends Dakota Joshua for Ilya Lyubushkin

Here are the parameters of the trade pitch sending Joshua from Toronto to Nashville for Lyubushkin:

Toronto Maple Leafs Trade:

F Dakota Joshua ($3.25 million this year and next)

2027 6th-round draft pick (via Philadelphia Flyers)

Nashville Predators Trade:

D Ilya Lyubushkin ($3.25 million expiring contract)

Why This Trade Works For Both Teams

Here’s why I think this trade works for both teams.

For the Maple Leafs, it’s obvious: they alleviate their glut of bottom-six forwards by dealing away Joshua, who has become expendable for the team, as they haven’t needed him this season with their bottom six playing so well in his absence.

Joshua was mediocre last year for Toronto, playing in 55 games with 10 goals and 18 points. The team is better off playing the likes of Teddy Blueger, Zack MacEwen, and Brandon Duhaime over him, so there is really no spot on the roster for Joshua right now, especially once some of the team’s injured forwards return to action.

In return for Joshua, the Maple Leafs will bring back Lyubushkin for a third tour of duty with the team. The Russian has played twice for Toronto, first in the 2021-22 season when he played in 31 regular-season games and 7 playoff games, and second in 2023-24 when he played in 19 regular-season games and 7 playoff games.

Lyubushkin has only played once for Nashville this season as he has fallen out of favor with the Predators. He was essentially picked up by the Predators as a cap dump in the Mavrik Bourque trade, and with him being on an expiring contract, he will absolutely be traded at some point this season for a team looking to pick up a veteran defenseman.

Cue the Maple Leafs, who are dealing with injuries on their blueline and who would likely be happy to welcome back Lyubushkin into the team’s locker room for a third time. For now, he can serve a role on the team’s bottom pair, and when Toronto’s injured defenseman return, he can slide into a No. 7 or No. 8 role in the press box.

As for the money, it’s an exact match for both players, but because Joshua has an extra year on his contract, the Maple Leafs will send Philadelphia’s sixth-round pick to Nashville for taking on the extra money on Joshua’s deal.

So, what do you think of this trade pitch?