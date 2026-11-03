NYC Marathon Runner, 24, Dies Near Finish Line as Dad Reveals Final Texts

A 24-year-old former Division I athlete died after collapsing just over two miles from the finish line of the 2026 New York City Marathon, leaving her family devastated after what was supposed to be a celebration of perseverance and a tribute to her late grandfather.

Rachel Apa, of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, was competing in her first marathon on Sunday, November 1, when she suffered a medical emergency near Mile 24 in Central Park. Despite efforts from bystanders, race medical personnel and hospital doctors, Apa died later that evening.

Her father, Steve Apa, has since revealed the heartbreaking text messages he exchanged with his daughter during the race, including her excitement early on and the brief messages describing pain as she approached the final miles.

The family said doctors attributed her death to rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition involving the breakdown of muscle tissue.

Rachel’s Father Reveals Her Final Text Messages During Run

Steve was following his daughter’s progress from the family’s Pennsylvania home using the marathon’s official tracking app while her mother, Michelle Apa, and friends traveled around New York City to cheer her on.

According to an interview Steve gave NBC News, Rachel was enthusiastic about the challenge ahead. Around Mile 9, she sent her father a message reflecting a motivational saying they had shared for years.

“Hey, go,” she wrote.

Rachel also told him, “I feel amazing,” followed by, “I’ve never felt this good.”

Steve, a former college football player at Lehigh University, encouraged his daughter to remain cautious despite her confidence.

“Great, don’t overdo it. First marathon. This is a learning run. Don’t overdo it,” he responded, according to NBC News.

At Mile 14, Michelle captured video of Rachel smiling and appearing upbeat as she ran past her family. But several miles later, the messages to her father began to change.

At Mile 18, Rachel texted, “Ugh.” She subsequently sent messages reading “Ow, ow,” prompting her father to remind her to slow down and take things easy.

As Rachel approached Mile 23, Steve sent another message emphasizing that finishing mattered more than her pace.

“All finish, not speed,” he wrote.

Around 1:30 p.m., Steve noticed that his daughter’s location on the tracking app had stopped moving near Mile 24. He attempted to contact her but received no response.

Michelle, who had been waiting near Mile 25, headed back along the course to find her daughter. An emergency medical worker eventually informed her that Rachel had been transported to the hospital.

Steve immediately began driving to New York.

What is Rhabdomyolysis?

Rhabdomyolysis is a potentially life-threatening medical condition that occurs when damaged muscle tissue breaks down and releases substances into the bloodstream. According to the Cleveland Clinic, these substances include myoglobin, a muscle protein that can damage the kidneys and lead to acute kidney failure in severe cases.

The condition can develop following extreme physical exertion, particularly during intense endurance activities such as marathon running. Other possible causes include traumatic injuries, heatstroke, certain medications and prolonged muscle compression.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms include severe muscle pain or cramping, unusual weakness or fatigue, and dark-colored urine that may resemble tea or cola. However, symptoms can vary, and some people may not initially recognize that something is seriously wrong.

Although exertional rhabdomyolysis is uncommon, it can affect even healthy, physically fit athletes. The condition may develop when the intensity of physical activity overwhelms the body’s ability to recover from muscle damage. Dehydration and high temperatures can increase the risk, but neither is required for the condition to occur.

Treatment typically involves intravenous fluids, monitoring kidney function and electrolyte levels, and addressing complications. Severe cases may require hospitalization or dialysis if kidney failure develops. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical.

Family Says Rachel Was Healthy and Prepared for Her First Marathon

The sudden death was especially difficult for Rachel’s family to comprehend because of her athletic background and preparation for the race.

Rachel had competed at the Division I level for Bucknell University’s field hockey program and remained physically active after graduating in 2024.

Her father told The New York Times that his daughter had been in “perfect health” before the marathon.

“It’s unfathomable,” Steve said.

In a separate interview with NBC News, he described his daughter’s relentless energy and determination.

“She was always on the go, always go, and it doesn’t matter if it’s school or sports or whatever it is. She was go,” he said.

Rachel had trained for months before entering the marathon. Her father also told USA Today that she had discussed completing an 18-mile training run before race day.

Beyond athletics, Rachel was building a promising professional future. She worked as a product manager for an electrical components company and had recently moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where she was pursuing an MBA at Charleston Southern University.

“We are deeply saddened by Rachel’s passing following running in Sunday’s race. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with her family, friends, and the entire running community,” New York Road Runners said in its statement.