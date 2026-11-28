On paper, this year’s edition of The Game didn’t have much riding on it.

A 7-4 Ohio State Buckeyes team was knocked out of Big Ten title and College Football Playoff contention after a 31-28 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. And the 6-5 Michigan Wolverines are just 3-5 in conference play in head coach Kyle Whittingham’s first season.

It’s the first time since 1959 the two rivals have entered the game with at least nine combined losses. However, nobody told the players that.

Ohio State, Michigan Get Heated Before Kickoff

About an hour before kickoff at Ohio Stadium, players from both teams got into a shoving match in the end zone near the tunnel. Coaches, staffers, and security had to rush in and separate the two sides.

They weren’t even in pads yet — just their warmup gear.

It’s unclear what started the scuffle. But a commentator on one fan video can be heard saying Michigan’s players “ran out of the tunnel and went over there” before the two groups met. Nobody appeared to be hurt.

10TV’s Adam King caught the scrum on video and wasn’t buying the idea that this year’s game is meaningless.

“The greatest rivalry in all of sport is underway. The chirping begins, don’t tell me this game means nothing,” King posted on X.

FOX’s cameras caught it too. “The hatred is alive already in pregame,” FOX College Football posted alongside its clip, while On3 posted: “Tempers flare before the Michigan vs. Ohio State game👀”

One fan caught sideline video of the scuffle as well.

Ohio State-Michigan Has a History of Bad Blood

This isn’t the first time things have gotten ugly between these two either.

Two years ago in Columbus, Michigan players tried to plant a flag on Ohio State’s midfield logo after a 13-10 upset win. A brawl broke out, and police from several agencies had to break it up — with Ohio State later confirming officers “deployed pepper spray.”

The Big Ten fined both schools $100,000 for violating its sportsmanship policy.

Ironically, Whittingham tried to cool the rivalry down this offseason. He stated at Big Ten Media Days that a rivalry can be intense without hatred. That message apparently didn’t make it to the field.

There’s plenty on the line for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day too. Day faces questions about his job security if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan at home. And star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith reaffirmed his promise from last summer that Ohio State won’t lose to Michigan during his first two years.

The Buckeyes snapped a four-game losing streak in the series with a 27-9 win in Ann Arbor last year. But Michigan has won its last two trips to Ohio Stadium, and Ohio State hasn’t beaten the Wolverines in back-to-back years since 2018 and 2019.