There was one match that everyone was waiting for on Sunday night at Stanford with Oklahoma State in town.

The 149-pound bout would pit two defending national champs against one another — Sergio Vega up a weight class for the Cowboys, and Aden Valencia for the Cardinal.

That is, until Oklahoma State made a major last-minute switch to the lineup, one that was so stunning that it led all the way to one of the most unexpected upsets of the season.

Oklahoma State Decision Leads to Upset

Valencia surely spent all day expecting to face Vega in a powerhouse clash.

Instead, he got a wrestler he likely was much less familiar with in Jordyn Raney — whose brother had already picked up a win earlier in the dual meet.

And then all of a sudden, Valencia found himself in a tough spot, facing a deficit for pretty much the entire match after an early takedown by Raney.

Valencia fought back late in the third period, but it was too late. Raney took a late stalling call, but it didn’t matter.

Against the defending national champion who is currently ranked No. 3 in the country at 149, the unranked freshman Raney pulled off the gigantic upset.

It wasn’t a busy wrestling night in the NCAA, so everyone noticed.

🚨 OH MY GOD – INSANE UPSET JORDYN RANEY (OSU) TAKES OUT DEFENDING NCAA CHAMP ADEN VALENCIA (STAN) 🤯😭‼️ In a shocking twist – OSU sends out Jordyn RANEY (OSU) instead of NCAA Champion🥇Sergio VEGA (STAN) – in what was a huge anticipated match with NCAA Champion🥇Aden VALENCIA (STAN) This turns out to be wild because the backup Raney scores the 11-9 win over Valencia! Insanity! ‼️ — GlobalWrestOrder (@GlobalWresOrder) November 23, 2026

It’s not shocking that Oklahoma State held out Vega. Teams don’t always like foes to see one another this early when they’re going to line up against each other later in the season.

It is certainly shocking that Raney stepped into the lineup as a backup and took down the reigning national champ. What a performance.

Who is Jordyn Raney?

Don’t get it twisted, though. Raney isn’t a fluke.

He’s a freshman at Oklahoma State who is the only six-time Kentucky state champion, winning every year from seventh grade to his senior year, moving up in weight every season.

He also was the first-ever Fargo junior champion from the state of Kentucky, and he won a prestigious Walsh Ironman title in 2025.

He and his twin Jayden were part of Oklahoma State’s top-ranked recruiting class.

It may turn out that this was Raney’s statement to the rest of the wrestling world that he’s simply the real deal.