Packers’ Micah Parsons Makes Concerning Admission About Physical Condition

The Green Bay Packers are getting closer to welcoming back star pass rusher Micah Parsons, but the four-time All-Pro uttered the opposite of good news regarding his physical condition.

Parsons confessed on Wednesday that his conditioning is at its lowest point of his NFL career and that his surgically repaired knee isn’t ready to handle the workload he previously carried.

The 27-year-old made the admission after returning to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL and meniscus in December 2025.

Asked by The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman whether he has accepted that he might not quickly return to his All-Pro form, Parsons responded about the challenges still ahead.

“My conditioning right now is probably the worst it’s been in my career,” Parsons said, according to Schneidman on X.

Micah Parsons Admits Knee Isn’t Ready for Full Workload

Parsons made it clear that his return to the practice field doesn’t mean he is physically prepared to resume his previous workload.

“Am I gonna go out there and play 50, 60 snaps how I was doing before? Absolutely not. It’s just not realistic,” Parsons said.

The former Dallas Cowboys standout feels that his knee needs additional time to adjust to the demands of playing football.

“My body’s not there yet. I don’t even think my knee’s built for that yet. I didn’t go through training camp,” Parsons added. “So am I going to be the All-Pro Micah, the person that I once was, this year? Probably not until later, after I go through all my phases and things like that.”

The remarks signify realistic thoughts for a player who’s a powerhouse in the NFL, though human when recovering from injury.

Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 appearances during his first season with Green Bay in 2025, earning first-team All-Pro honors despite missing the final three regular-season games.

Packers Have Targeted November 25 for Micah Parsons’ Return

The Packers opened Parsons’ 21-day practice window Wednesday, so he participate in team activities while staying on the physically unable to perform list.

Parsons only did individual drills during his first session, with more participation expected as his recovery advances.

The lengthy rehabilitation process follows a knee injury endured against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 14, 2025. Parsons underwent surgery on Dec. 29 to repair his ACL and meniscus.

According to NFL.com on Nov. 2, the Packers could use the entire three-week practice window before activating their star defender, putting Parsons in position to maybe make his season debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

However, head coach Matt LaFleur has stressed that the decision depends on how Parsons responds to increased activity.

Speaking Monday, Nov. 2, LaFleur characterized the timeline as fluid and indicated the Packers would likely use much of the practice window before making a final decision.

Green Bay has won without Parsons through eight games, including a 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29. The Packers’ defense recorded six sacks in that victory, demonstrating its ability to generate pressure without its dynamic pass rusher.

Parsons’ return is superbly pivotal as Green Bay pushes toward the postseason, but the lingering question is about when he’ll truly be 100 percent.