Patriots’ A.J. Brown Draws Harsh Verdict From Legendary Pass Catcher

Shannon Sharpe thinks A.J. Brown may have left a better situation behind when he joined the New England Patriots.

The Hall of Fame tight end put forth that verdict on “Nightcap” following New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich on Sunday, Nov. 15.

“Sometimes you don’t realize the situation you’re in and you try to get in a different situation and the situation is worse where you end up at than where you left. …All he did is complain, complain, complain,” Sharpe said in the clip, via his podcast’s account.

Brown’s first season in New England has given his critics much to discuss. Injuries have limited his time on the field. His production has fallen well short of the price the Patriots paid to acquire him.

Chad Johnson Questions A.J. Brown’s Confidence

Chad Johnson focused on what the struggles might be doing to Brown.

“I think right now, A.J.’s confidence might be shot, just a little bit,” Johnson said during the same discussion.

Still, the numbers show how little traction he has gained. According to his Patriots game log, Brown has 11 catches for 128 yards and no touchdowns across four appearances this season.

He has yet to reach 50 receiving yards in a game. His best total came against Chicago, when he caught three passes for 48 yards.

New England made a sizable investment to bring him aboard. The Philadelphia Eagles received a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection in the June deal.

The trade reunited Brown with Mike Vrabel, his head coach for three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Familiarity has yet to produce steady results.

Brown arrived with three Pro Bowl selections, three second-team All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl title as his accolades. Along this line of evidence, the Patriots bought an legitimate receiver with a long record of production.

Patriots Lose A.J. Brown to Another Injury

Sunday brought a fresh setback.

Brown returned from a two-game absence caused by a knee injury. He caught two passes for 27 yards on six targets before a hamstring injury ended his afternoon.

Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar noted that Brown has dealt with a high ankle sprain and a lingering knee issue this season. The hamstring adds to that list.

New England’s passing game took an earlier hit when Drake Maye left with an ankle injury on the opening possession. Tommy DeVito finished the game at quarterback.

The Patriots enter their bye at 5-5 before visiting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

Brown has time to recover before that trip. New England still needs the receiver it traded for to stay on the field and produce.