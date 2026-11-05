Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Gets Hall of Fame Update After Snub

The New England Patriots‘ six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is getting another opportunity to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame following one of the most controversial snubs in recent memory.

Belichick was named one of five remaining coaching candidates for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027 on Thursday, Nov. 5, putting him back in contention after he failed to earn induction earlier this year.

The 74-year-old joins Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan in the latest round of consideration, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

However, Belichick still faces a significant hurdle before officially securing a place in Canton.

Bill Belichick Among 5 Remaining Hall of Fame Coaching Candidates

The Hall of Fame’s coaching subcommittee narrowed an initial group of 14 nominees to five, with only one advancing to the final selection process.

Belichick finds himself in known territory after reaching the final ballot for the Class of 2026, only to fall short of the votes necessary for induction.

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham reported Jan. 27 that Belichick failed to receive the required 40 votes from the 50-member committee, leaving the eight-time Super Bowl champion without a gold jacket.

The decision sparked widespread criticism, including from legendary Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who won six championships alongside Belichick.

Brady called the decision “completely ridiculous,” according to the Associated Press, and argued that Belichick deserved first-ballot recognition.

Belichick’s credentials are tough to look past.

The former Patriots coach accumulated 333 career victories, including the playoffs, second only to Don Shula’s 347. His 31 postseason wins are the most in NFL history, while his six Super Bowl victories as a head coach stand alone.

When Will Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Fate Be Decided?

Belichick’s next opportunity comes as the Hall of Fame prepares to select one coaching candidate for its 2027 class.

Under the Hall’s revised selection process, the coaching finalist will join 13 players and one contributor on the final ballot.

Interestingly, longtime Patriots owner Robert Kraft is also seeking induction after being denied alongside Belichick in 2026.

Kraft advanced Wednesday, Nov. 4, as one of five remaining contributor candidates.

That creates an opening for two central figures from New England’s dynasty to enter Canton together, although neither has secured a place on the final ballot.

The Class of 2027 surface in an announcement during NFL Honors in February, with the induction ceremony scheduled for August in Canton, Ohio.

For Belichick, now in his second season coaching North Carolina, the latest announcement is a shot to receive the NFL’s highest individual honor.