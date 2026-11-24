Olivia Babcock is one of the best college volleyball players in the country for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

But in the 2026 Major League Volleyball Draft on Monday night, Babcock wasn’t picked.

It’s not as shocking as it seems, though, and it’s part of a fascinating dichotomy between the players who were picked and the ones who weren’t.

Why Olivia Babcock Wasn’t Drafted

Babcock wasn’t drafted because she has already expressed that she has no intention of going pro after this season.

Volleyball writer Jay Markle explained it in a new article with this key paragraph:

The more impactful reason for this change, though, is the NCAA decision to allow student-athletes a fifth year of eligibility across the board. In response, many of the best volleyball players in the nation have publicly committed to play another season of college ball, including Pitt’s Olivia Babcock, Texas’ Torrey Stafford, Louisville’s Chloe Chicoine and Kentucky’s Brooklyn DeLeye, among plenty of others. In the past, teams were allowed to select any player who was over 18 years of age and currently enrolled in a four-year university or junior college. However, we never saw a team press their luck on a player who qualifies for another season of college athletics. The only draftee to return to school after being selected was Avry Tatum, who appeared to be out of eligibility, but spurned the Columbus Fury and turned to the courts for a legal avenue to return to Indiana.

Babcock is one of a number of stars who has made it clear they want to go back to the NCAA.

Teams do have a chance to retain draft rights of the players they select, but it doesn’t do them a lot of good to select players who had absolutely zero intention of showing up for the upcoming MLV season.

Babcock will have another season being a personal powerhouse for the powerhouse Panthers.

Contrast to Other Stars

A few other players with definite fifth years of eligibility were chosen.

That includes well-known stars Kennedy Martin of Penn State and Andi Jackson of Nebraska, who were the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks, respectively.

Given the contrast with the players like Babcock who weren’t drafted, it would certainly suggest those players are legitimately considering signing for the season ahead.

Time will tell, but the extra year of eligibility for players at the NCAA level certainly created some intriguing decisions with the MLV Draft.