Preds Bench $22 Million Defenseman in Loss to Capitals

The Nashville Predators have had an up-and-down start to the season and have made no secret of their desire to make changes on defense.

On Thursday night, they dressed seven defensemen in a 4-3 loss at home against Washington. Eventually, head coach Andrew Brunette benched veteran blueliner Nic Hague following a stretch in which he was on for a goal against and then took a penalty.

Tough Night For Nic Hague vs. the Capitals

Hague, 27, is a towering 6-foot-6, 245-pound defenseman who signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Predators in the summer of 2025.

He contributed 15 points in 62 games last season while averaging a career high 19:38 of ice time per game. The Predators were outscored 49-38 with Hague on the ice during 5-on-5 play last season but. His possession numbers were steady, though. Hague recorded a Corsi percentage (CF%) of 50.3 percent, with an expected goals percentage (xGF%) of 50.5 percent.

This season has been more challenging. Hague has a 41.6 CF% and 41.8 xGF% and the Preds have been outscored 10-3 with Hague on the ice during 5-on-5 play.

Hague was on the ice for Washington’s first three goals on Thursday. It’s not like any of the goals were glaringly Hague’s fault, but it’s tough being -3 in 8:48 of ice time.

“I think the other guys were playing better,” Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said after the game. “He probably wasn’t playing his best game tonight. That’s why we had seven (defensemen dressed) and top six are going to play.”

Predators Looking to Make Changes on Defense

The Predators hired Chris MacFarland as GM this summer and he is trying to remodel Nashville’s defense corps.

From last season’s defense, the Predators allowed Nick Blankenburg to leave in free agency and waived Justin Barron, who was claimed by the St. Louis Blues. Holdovers like Hague and Brady Skjei have landed in trade rumors early this season.

The Predators traded to acquire Jayden Struble from Montreal and added Daemon Hunt off waivers.

Hague’s size and playoff experience makes him an attractive commodity for teams that want to make a change on defense. He played a significant role with Vegas when they won the 2022-2023 Stanley Cup, averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice time per game.

The Predators have a 4-4-5 record through 13 games, which has them just two points out of a playoff spot.

The schedule is about to get quite difficult for Nashville, however. Saturday afternoon they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tuesday, they are at home against the Carolina Hurricanes. Thursday, the Predators will visit the Colorado Avalanche.

Those games will be a good test for the Nashville defense, no matter who is playing.