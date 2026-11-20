WWE’s final biggest premium live event of the year, Survivor Series, is less than two weeks away, and the match card has reportedly been finalized.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling News Observer, the upcoming 2026 Survivor Series will only have four matches on the card.

The confirmed matches for the WWE Survivor Series premium live event are:

5-on-5 men’s Survivor Series match – Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight, and one TBA) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fénix, Dragon Lee, and one TBA)

– Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight, and one TBA) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fénix, Dragon Lee, and one TBA) Men’s WarGames match – The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price) (with Jaida Parker)

– The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price) (with Jaida Parker) Women’s WarGames Match – Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid), Jade Cargill, and Michin (with B-Fab)

– Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid), Jade Cargill, and Michin (with B-Fab) WWE Women’s Championship match – Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

This year’s Survivor Series is going to be a bigger event than the previous years, as it will have two Men’s WarGames matches instead of one.

Double The WarGames, Double The Action For Fans At Survivor Series

In the first WarGames match, the Bloodline will take on the 946 inside the double-cage steel structure to prove which faction is the most dominant. The rivalry began earlier this year after Jacob Fatu turned on his longtime friend, Royce Keys, and attacked him.

After feeling betrayed, Keys started his own faction (setting loyalty as the core value of the group) to seek revenge. His aim is to prove that loyalty is more valuable than family.

The second men’s WarGames match is a new concept that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio introduced this year. Two teams, one representing Team America and the other representing Team Mexico, will go head to head to assert their supremacy.

Cody Rhodes is the captain of Team America, while Rey Mysterio leads Team Mexico.

Two Women’s Matches: One Singles, One WarGames

On the women’s side, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley have joined forces with Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley to take on Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid), Jade Cargill, and Michin in the traditional women’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames match.

The Fatal Influence and Jade Cargill with Michin have repeatedly targeted Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley on SmackDown in the last few weeks. The odds were equalized when Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer joined the fray.

Liv Morgan beat Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer at Money in the Bank to become the WWE Women’s World Champion. She put her title on the line against “The Man” at the October 26 edition of Monday Night Raw.

She won via disqualification after Judgment Day pals Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, helped her win the match and retain the belt. Morgan will once again put her gold on the line against Lynch at WWE Survivor Series.

This year’s Survivor Series PLE is heading to Houston, Texas, for the second time. The date and venue for the event are Saturday, November 28, 2026, and Daikin Park, respectively.