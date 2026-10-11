Report Connects Jaguars Wide Receiver to Dolphins

While the Miami Dolphins continue to trudge through a winless start to the 2026 season, as they embark on a full rebuild, the Jacksonville Jaguars could be a prime trade partner for Miami, as suggested by a recent report.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report caused a stir earlier this week when talking about potential trade targets for teams, such as the Dolphins, who have yet to win a game this season.

Kay said the Dolphins could target Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and package a third round pick to get a deal done.

“While it’s far more likely the ‘Phins will become a seller leading up to the November 10 trade deadline, they could take a stab at trying to win some games this year while also preparing for the future by trading for Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr.,” Kay said.

Kay adds that “although the 2024 first-round pick quickly jumped out as one of the league’s top wideouts when he tallied 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 receptions as a rookie, it’s gone completely downhill since.”

Thomas Jr.’s value on the trade market has certainly dipped following that impressive campaign, but even a third round pick seems a bit pricey given the drop in production.

It is highly unlikely that the Dolphins, armed with two rookie wide receivers in Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas, would feel the need to part with a valuable pick for a wide receiver given that they may be in the perfect position to draft generational receiver prospect Jeremiah Smith in the 2027 Draft.