Former 49ers WR Calls Out Antonio Brown Comparison

Antonio Brown sent ripple effects across the NFL on Sunday, January 2 in New York by ripping off his gameday attire and walking off the MetLife Stadium field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets game.

This caused one fan to blurt out this former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver’s name who he believed was known for similar antics during his NFL career: Terrell Owens.

True, “T.O.” did ruffle some feathers in every NFL stop including San Francisco — notably being fined and suspended for one game following his “star” celebration in the middle of the Dallas Cowboys’ home field in 2000. Plus criticizing the coaching and play of his teammates in other losses, which led to a “Tale of Tantrums” article from the Los Angeles Times on November 13, 2005. That behavior prompted members of the media and NFL fans to label him a “diva.”

Owens, however, caught wind of the tweet that came off as a poll question from the Twitter account @stpatrickff:

Bigger Diva: Antonio Brown or Terrell Owens pic.twitter.com/Fjx2b9RnLg — StPatrickFF🍀 (@stpatrickff) January 2, 2022

Owens Scoffed at the Comparison

The Hall of Fame wide receiver, who played most of his NFL career as a 49er, responded to that tweet with a tweet of his own.

“Wow. Respectfully and Disrespectfully, there’s no comparison. Clearly you’ve been drinking the kool-aid,” was what Owens sent.

Owens had fans rush to his defense on the social media website.

“T.O. Not a diva. A great player and teammate,” proclaimed one fan.

“T.O. never quit on his team. He did have teammate and coach issues but dude was a serious gamer,” said another fan in Owens’ mentions.

Another fan mentioned how Owens has scored two or more touchdowns against all 32 teams in his career, becoming the only player in league history to do so.

T.O. is a Hall of Famer who is—

—the only guy to score 2 or more touchdowns against all 32 NFL teams —3rd all time in reg. season receiving TDs behind Rice & Moss —3rd all-time in reg. season receiving yrds behind Rice & Larry Fitzgerald —STILL in shape to play in the NFL — Brian Fishbach (@BrianFishbach) January 3, 2022

One more fan said they would take Owens in any game over “A.B.”

Not close! I’ll take TO in any game. No questions asked — Scott Kitun (@kitun) January 3, 2022

The six-time Pro Bowler, who caught 592 passes for 8,572 yards and scored 81 touchdowns with the 49ers according to Pro Football Reference, responded to some of his defenders.

Owens additionally reacted to a Shannon Sharpe tweet where he joked about the whole situation.

😂🤣😂🤣 — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 2, 2022

In tracing back to Owens’ career, there are those people who bring up how “T.O.” had a habit of throwing his coaches and teammates under the bus especially after defeats. One moment that displayed the said antics: This 2003 sideline tantrum against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, which the Vikings won 35-7.

However, “T.O’ did have his support system on Twitter reminding the @stpatrickff account that Owens never walked off the field while the game was still being played and that he played all four quarters.

Is Owens Attempting NFL Comeback?

Owens is 48-years-old and has been out of the league since 2010. His last NFL season witnessed 72 catches for 983 yards and nine touchdowns with the Cincinnati Bengals — his lone season with the team.

But is Owens open to an NFL comeback?

Following the final walk-off by Brown during the Buccaneers’ 28-24 comeback win over the Jets, Owens sent out this post to the Bucs’ Twitter account at 12:48 p.m. PT:

Owens, even despite nearing 50, is still a workout buff. He’s released his workout regimen to various health magazines and blogs including fitnesstipblog.com and Muscle and Fitness. In 2010, he also released a near-40 minute workout video featuring resistance band exercises:





Terrell Owens on the Bodylastics Chiseled workout show liveexercise.com – Terrell Owens joins Blake Kassel on the Muscle Building show Chiseled. Shot on location in the Hollywood Hills, Blake and Terrell get an intense workout with the Bodylastics Resistance Bands. 2010-12-17T23:13:44Z

But there are those who don’t believe that Owens could find his way into a huddle led by Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski or play alongside Bucs Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans.

But it sparked a reaction from “T.O.”