49ers Trade For Christian McCaffrey: Latest Updates On The Deal

After being linked together for weeks, the San Francisco 49ers have officially traded for Christian McCaffrey. Initially reported by ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter, the deal will send the Stanford standout back to the Bay Area and give Kyle Shanahan the sort of elite offensive weapon perfectly tailored for his run-heavy offensive scheme.

“Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted. “McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford.”

With their asset pool still not fully recovered from trading for Trey Lance, some questioned if the Niners could afford McCaffrey given the presumed asking price but again, per Schefter, John Lynch was able to navigate the phone lines and make a deal that both parties could live with.

“Trade comp: 49ers are sending the Rams second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for RB Christian McCaffrey, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted.

Though the details of this deal will only continue to grow, it’s safe to say the Niners are going all-in on winning now after all.

Christian McCaffrey’s Restructured Contract Facilitated The Deal

With three years and $35.6 million remaining on his contract, how were the 49ers able to afford to bring in McCaffrey in 2022? Fortunately, during the spring, the Panthers restructured their now-former All Pro rusher’s contract to convert much of his 2022 base salary into a signing bonus, as the fine folks at 49ers Webzone explained below.

Earlier this offseason, McCaffrey agreed to a restructure with the Panthers, converting $7.365 million of his $8.4 million base salary into a signing bonus, creating $5.52 million in cap space for Carolina. That move lowered the running back’s base salary to a meager $1.035 million for 2022, which would be the cost that an acquiring team would have to pay should they move for McCaffrey, instead of the $8.78 million cap hit that he currently holds for 2022.

Though the Niners will have to get creative financially to keep McCaffrey happy moving forward, as his base salary in 2023 is $11.8 million, according to Over the Cap, both sides could be motivated to return to the bargaining table this summer to work out a new, long-term deal with more guaranteed money moving forward.