The bad blood between LSU and the SEC keeps spilling over, and the latest twist dropped on Wednesday.

A federal judge upheld the conference’s right to hold its scheduled December 3 meeting to discuss potential expulsion of LSU from the SEC.

Following the ruling, the SEC released an official statement expressing support for the judge’s decision and confirming that the December 3 meeting will move forward as scheduled.

SEC Releases Statement on LSU Ahead of Dec. 3 Vote

“The judge today has accepted the clear statements from representatives of LSU that it will not interfere with the right of the Conference to conduct a December 3 meeting to consider LSU’s membership status in the Southeastern Conference,” the statement reads. “We respect the decision of the judge today and, based upon LSU’s representations, there will be no interference, the Conference is proceeding with the December 3 meeting of SEC Presidents and Chancellors as scheduled.”

However, they could not get a restraining order against LSU.

“A federal judge denied the Southeastern Conference’s request for a temporary restraining order to keep LSU from interfering with a Dec. 3 vote of presidents and chancellors on whether to remove the school from the conference,” ESPN’s Alex Scarborough wrote.

“LSU has said publicly that it would not impede or interfere with the Dec. 3 vote.”

The statement comes after LSU men’s basketball guard RJ Luis Jr. included both the SEC and Commissioner Greg Sankey to their lawsuit on Wednesday.

He is the same player the entire mess goes back to. Luis Jr. signed brief pro contracts with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics after going undrafted in June 2025.

Then, the SEC passed a rule in August barring former pros from returning to college. However, Luis Jr. got an injunction from a Baton Rouge court, which the Louisiana Supreme Court also upheld in November 2025, blocking the conference from punishing LSU for letting him play.

LSU put Luis on the floor for 15 minutes against Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 18, where he scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. One day later, LSU President Wade Rousse told coach Will Wade not to play him again.

SEC has No Plans to Let LSU Slide This Time

Still, the damage was done, and SEC is nowhere near letting it slide.

The meeting on Dec. 3 decides whether LSU gets thrown out of the conference because of those 15 mins.

“The Southeastern Conference on Monday filed an amended complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in its federal lawsuit against Louisiana State University stating that the presidents and chancellors of the SEC will meet on Thursday, December 3, to deliberate LSU’s ongoing membership in the Conference,” SEC said in a statement announcing their vote to kick LSU out.

Previously, Lane Kiffin also tried to pursue NFL players Dae’Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris, Jack Pyburn, and Junior Tuihalamaka. The SEC warned them not to do it, even scheduling a meeting like this to vote them out of the conference. However, LSU dropped its pursuit of the players a day before the scheduled meeting in September, in turn forcing the SEC to strike off the vote from that meeting’s agenda.

This time, though, Sankey and the SEC look set to hold the vote, no matter what.