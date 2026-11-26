UFC light heavyweight teammates Navajo Stirling and Carlos Ulberg have made a decision about a future fight against each other.

Ulberg is the current UFC light heavyweight champion, while Stirling is one of the top contenders in the weight class following his KO win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar — the same man whom Ulberg beat to collect the title back in April at UFC 327.

These two men should fight for the belt next. But with both fighters training at City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, it makes things a bit more difficult.

Now, we know what their decision is.

Navajo Stirling Won’t Fight Carlos Ulberg

According to CKB head coach Eugene Bareman, the team has decided that Stirling will not fight Ulberg, even if the belt is on the line.

“Boys from the same gym don’t fight. We’ve had this agreement from the very beginning of the gym. Some things are bigger than fighting. Friendship and the bond you’ve built with someone are bigger than fighting,” Bareman said.

Team Holding Navajo Stirling Back

Based on this decision, it seems like Stirling is being held back from doing what he set out to do when he first became an MMA fighter, which is to win the UFC title.

There is no doubt that this is a difficult situation for the team and for both fighters involved, because MMA is partly a team sport. But it’s also an individual sport, and the team choosing for these two not to fight each other is holding Stirling back from testing himself against the champ.

For Ulberg, this is an easier decision, because as the champion he has other contenders whom he can fight, such as Magomed Ankalaev. But for Stirling, the decision not to fight his teammate is one that could change the trajectory of his entire career.

It will be interesting to hear what UFC president Dana White has to say about this, because he’s always said in the past that MMA fighters need to look out for themselves, and in this case, it looks like the team is putting Ulberg first.