UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit offered to “save” the UFC light heavyweight division following the recent news between two teammates.

With the news that UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg won’t fight his teammate at City Kickboxing, Navajo Stirling, for the 205 lbs belt, Hokit said he would step in and save the weight class from its own undoing.

Josh Hokit Wants to Save 205

Taking to his social media, Hokit said that he wants to “save” the 205 lbs weight class.

‘I need to save this bum division as well.. If you need a guy, you know who to call @ufc,” Hokit wrote on X.

I need to save this bum division as well.. If you need a guy, you know who to call @ufc https://t.co/nKsBe3EZfn — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 26, 2026

Josh Hokit Has Teased a Move to LHW

Although Hokit was one round away from defeating Ciryl Gane to win the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 334 earlier this month, he has already said that he is open to moving down to 205 lbs and winning the belt there, though his immediate goal is to get a rematch with Gane and try to win the heavyweight belt.

But Hokit, who only weighs in at the low 230 lbs, wouldn’t have to cut much weight at all to make the light heavyweight limit, and in fact, he would likely be smaller than many of the top contenders in the weight class.

So a move to 205 lbs is absolutely possible for Hokit, especially with this mess now in the weight class, with Ulberg and Stirling not wanting to fight each other.

That means that the division is basically wide open right now, with Magomed Ankalaev and Paulo Costa both sitting pretty now, as they could each be next in line to fight Ulberg for the belt whenever he returns from his torn ACL in 2027.

As for Hokit, he will likely fight Gane in a rematch, or perhaps fight another top heavyweight contender in a No. 1 contender bout next. But if he fails in a second bid to become the UFC heavyweight champion, then it becomes much more likely that Hokit will make the move down to the UFC light heavyweight division and try to “save” the weight class, or so he says.