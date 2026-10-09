Sheamus to AEW? Potential Locations for WrestleMania 45 Discussed

The latest round of WWE and AEW rumors are circulating online with some pointing to another potential former WWE superstar heading to All Elite Wrestling.

Sheamus Drawing Interest from TNA

Stephen “Sheamus” Farrelly, a three-time WWE Champion and multi‑time world title holder, officially became a free agent on October 1st, allowing him to explore his options as he navigates the next stage of his pro wrestling career.

While there is a push from talent within AEW to sign the former WWE Champion, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that TNA is among the first major promotions to show interest in signing the veteran.

For TNA, this would be a statement signing, especially after the promotion has seen a departure of many big names in the last year.

Additionally, TNA’s partnership with WWE would bring some familiarity and could also keep Sheamus and WWE connected should an opportunity for a return pop up.

WWE WrestleMania 45 Location Update

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported earlier this week that WWE and the city of New Orleans currently have a hold on the Caesars Superdome for the spring of 2029, around the time that WrestleMania 45 is scheduled to take place.

WWE has put a hold on The Superdome from March 12th to April 21st in 2029, strongly hinting that WrestleMania 45 will head back to the Big Easy.

New Orleans has been promised a WrestleMania since WWE pulled the rug on the city hosting WrestleMania 42, instead pivoting to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a second consecutive year.

Rumors will churn about New Orleans’ hosting as the upcoming PLE Money in the Bank is taking place at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on Saturday.