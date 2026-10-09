Al Nassr vs. Diriyah Confirmed Team News & Starting XI: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr host Diriyah on Friday, October 9, for Matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr sit third with 16 points after seven matches. Meanwhile, Diriyah sit eighth with 11 points after seven games.

The match comes after Ronaldo’s controversial departure from the Portuguese national team due to alleged disrespect from manager Jorge Jesus.

Therefore, reports say Cristiano is in high spirits and plans to return to competitive action in the best possible way.

Al Nassr vs. Diriyah Team News & Starting Lineups: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing?

After the controversial episode with the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo has returned to training and is available for this match.

Still, head coach Ange Postecoglou may manage his minutes due to the long trip. Therefore, although he is expected to start, he will probably come off in the second half, or vice versa, start on the bench and come on in the second half.

Al Nassr will not be able to count on Rakan Al-Ghamdi, as he has a sprained knee ligament, while Salem Al-Najdi is recovering from nose surgery following an injury suffered on September 9.

Saad Al-Nasser returned to training on October 1 after a hamstring injury, but he is not expected to start this match as he continues to recover.

Finally, Kingsley Coman has been training normally since September 30 and is expected to be available for this match.

Al Nassr’s predicted starting XI vs. Diriyah: Bento; Al-Boushal, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Amri; Angelo, Samu Costa, Al-Khaibari, Mane; Joao Felix, Ronaldo.

Diriyah’s predicted starting XI vs. Al Nassr: Vasilj; Al-Faraj, Mbemba, Djimsiti, Al-Sibyani; Gueye, Millot, Al-Malki; Diandy, Boulbina, Núñez.

Al Nassr vs. Diriyah: Teams Form & Latest Results

Al Nassr have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw in their last five matches. In their most recent game, they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Before that, they drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej on September 12, and before that, they beat Abha 2-1 on September 9.

On September 5, they lost 2-1 to Al Ittihad, while a few days earlier, on August 28, they defeated Al Taawoun 2-1. Ronaldo scored in both victories Postecoglou’s team secured during this period.

Meanwhile, Diriyah have recorded two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five matches.

In their most recent game, they drew 0-0 against Abha on September 13, while on September 9, they defeated Al Fateh 2-1.

Before that, they lost 2-0 to Al Qadsiah but had previously beaten Al Ettifaq 3-0. On August 26, they drew 1-1 against Al Kholood.

Similarly, Darwin Núñez scored in both wins in their last five games, including a brace against Al Ettifaq.