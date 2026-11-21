England and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has revealed a message of support from New England Patriots icon Julian Edelman following a major ankle injury.

The Ballon d’Or winner left the pitch 20 minutes into Bayern’s 1-1 draw with FC Koln on Friday night.

Kane had been involved in both of England’s Nations League games during the international break, becoming the Three Lions’ most-capped player against Croatia.

He then helped Thomas Tuchel’s side overcome Spain to top their group, and set up a quarter-final clash with Norway – a repeat of their meeting at the World Cup earlier this year.

However, the 33-year-old managed just nine touches of the ball back home in Munich this week, with the Bundesliga star falling to the floor in agony after suffering a syndesmosis tear in his left ankle.

Bayern Munich confirmed their No.9 underwent surgery in the early hours of Saturday morning.

@HKane underwent successful surgery overnight following the syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle, which he sustained in yesterday’s Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln. The 33-year-old will now begin his rehabilitation program. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Harry!

Harry Kane Reveals Julian Edelman Motivation

Kane appeared in good spirits after undergoing the surgery and took to social media to thank Bayern fans for their support.

The former Tottenham striker also gave a shout-out to New England Patriots legend Edelman, who has been a source of motivation for the forward in recent years.

The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season! “Tough times don’t last, tough people do” – my guy @Edelman11 told me this one! Thank you for all the messages! Alles gut!

Bayern Munich Face Pressure without Kane and Olise

With Bayern failing to finish the job against Koln on Friday, it gives rivals Borussia Dortmund the opportunity to leapfrog them at the top of the table.

BVB can move two points clear of the reigning Bundesliga champions with a win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany did not enjoy a happy return from illness, losing Michael Olise in the same match.

Bayern are back in action on Wednesday, when they meet French side Lille in the Champions League.