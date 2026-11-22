Inter Miami suffered a 3-0 defeat to Columbus Crew in the first round of the 2026 MLS Playoffs.

While the result alone was noteworthy given Miami’s star-studded roster featuring Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez, Casemiro, and others, the incident involving Messi that has drawn significant criticism from fans and media is currently generating the most discussion.

It happened in the 47th minute, after the referee added five minutes of stoppage time to the first half.

Lionel Messi Draws Criticism for Controversial Throw-In Against Columbus

Trailing 1-0 and already down to 10 men after Gonzalo Luján’s 36th-minute red card, Messi attempted a quick throw-in but threw the ball directly into an opposing player’s face (Gonzalo Tapia).

Watching the footage closely, it is difficult to determine whether Messi did it intentionally. However, the situation was fairly straightforward: he could have waited for the referee to let him take the throw-in properly.

Debates surrounding the incident are inevitable, but what matters most is hearing your opinion.

Do you think Messi was wrong to take the throw-in this way, or do you think he was right to pressure his opponent and get the ball back into play as quickly as possible?

Inter Miami will look to turn things around on Friday, November 27, when they face Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus for the second leg of their first-round MLS Playoff matchup.