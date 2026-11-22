The Kansas City Chiefs have a three-time Super Bowl champion at quarterback.

Now Patrick Mahomes has a different title to celebrate, this time as a soccer club owner.

The Kansas City Current beat the Washington Spirit 2-1 on Saturday, Nov. 21, to claim the first NWSL championship in club history. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are among the team’s owners. The quarterback joined the ownership group in January 2023, two years after the Current began play.

He was back in Kansas City, preparing for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, as the Current fought for the trophy at Audi Field in Washington. Brittany attended the match. Mahomes celebrated on X after the win, posting three light blue hearts.

The title gives the Mahomes family a new kind of championship moment. On the field, the quarterback won three Super Bowls with Kansas City. This trophy belongs to the Current’s players, who had to win it away from home.

Kansas City Current Hold Off Washington Spirit for First NWSL Crown

The final stayed scoreless through halftime.

Vanessa DiBernardo broke it open in the 54th minute with a corner kick that curled straight into the net. Debinha added a goal deep in stoppage time, giving Kansas City a two-goal lead.

Washington’s Trinity Rodman answered a minute later. The Spirit ran out of time, and the Current lifted their first league championship after a 2-1 victory.

The route to the final was tight, too. Kansas City knocked out top-seeded Gotham FC in the semifinals, 2-1, on an 89th-minute volley from Haley Hopkins. The Current had lost to Gotham in the previous postseason. This time, Hopkins sent them back to the title game.

Kansas City had reached the final once before. The club lost 2-0 to the Portland Thorns in 2022 at Audi Field. Four years later, the return trip ended with the trophy.

Patrick Mahomes Saw the Current’s Run Through Its Rough Start

Before the final, Mahomes spoke about how far the players had come.

The Current lost three of their first four matches in coach Chris Armas’ first season, then found their form late in the year.

“It’s really cool to see because this team has been through kind of the highs and lows,” Mahomes said before the game. “They just kind of continued to stay with the process, and now they’re at the spot that they want to be in a championship game,” he said.

His wish for the final was simple: “I’m hoping they can go out there and just be themselves.”

He said doing that could bring a championship back to Kansas City.

The Current delivered one Saturday night.

Brittany helped found the club with Chris and Angie Long. Patrick later bought in, becoming, according to the Current, the first active NFL player with an ownership stake in an NWSL team.

Mahomes returns to his own work Sunday, as the Chiefs host Arizona.