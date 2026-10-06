Argentina vs. Benin Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Argentina hosts Benin in Buenos Aires at the Mas Monumental Stadium this Tuesday, Oct. 6, for the final match of the September-October international break and Lionel Messi’s final international match.

This week, controversy has surrounded the AFA’s organization of the match, and questions remain about whether it was ideal for bidding farewell to Messi. That said, all of that will probably be secondary once the match begins.

Argentina vs. Benin: Team News & Starting Lineups

Argentina will have to approach this match with some absences, including Villarreal defender Juan Foyth and River Plate star Thiago Almada.

Meanwhile, left back Nicolas Tagliafico is a doubt for this match, as he was substituted in the matches against Bolivia and Burkina Faso due to an injury problem.

The most anticipated return for the national team is obviously that of Messi, and he is expected to start in his farewell match. He will very likely play alongside Lautaro Martínez in attack.

Another player with a farewell match is Nicolás Otamendi, who announced his retirement from international football in July.

As for the visiting team, Abdul Rachid Mumuni was unable to travel to Argentina due to administrative issues, which have also drawn criticism in recent hours over how this match was organized.

Argentina’s predicted starting XI vs. Benin: Martinez; Giay, Otamendi, Romero, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Paz; Messi, Martínez.

Benin’s predicted starting XI vs. Argentina: Djandjinou; Azongnitode, Roche, Tijani, Ourou; Hassane, D’Almeida; Aloko, Olaitan, Ourorou; Tosin.

Argentina vs. Benin: Teams Form & Latest Results

Argentina are going through a positive moment, although many have pointed out that this is due to the level of the national teams they have faced.

For example, in their last match they defeated Burkina Faso 7-0, but the African national team fielded a U-23 side because of organizational problems, and the players barely had time to rest after getting off the plane in Argentina.

Before that, they defeated Bolivia 4-0 on September 30, and the match prior to that dates back to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, which they lost 0-1 to Spain on July 19.

Benin, meanwhile, have only recorded two victories in their last five matches. In their most recent match, they defeated Mauritania 2-1 on September 29 in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifications.

Before that, they drew 1-1 against Burkina Faso on September 25; before that, their last match was on March 31, when they defeated Guinea 1-0.

They lost 1-3 to Egypt on January 5 and lost 0-3 to Senegal on December 30, 2025, in their final group-stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations.