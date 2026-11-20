The next FIFA World Cup is still years away, but a major battle over how Americans will watch it has already begun. Netflix, Amazon and YouTube are challenging traditional television, while Fox has teamed up with Univision in an effort to keep the tournament on familiar screens. The stakes are enormous: the winning deal could determine whether millions of fans can watch the next World Cup on regular TV or need another streaming subscription.

FIFA’s November 19 deadline has passed, and the first round of bids for U.S. and Puerto Rico media rights are in. The auction covers the 2030 tournament, with companies also able to pursue the rights to the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. FIFA is expected to select a winner before the end of 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2030 2034 US TV Rights Bids Include Streaming Giants

The reported field features some of the biggest names in American media. Netflix, Amazon and Google-owned YouTube submitted bids, while Fox joined forces with Univision in a joint proposal. That partnership is particularly interesting because it brings together the English- and Spanish-language audiences that have traditionally watched the tournament through separate broadcasters.

The current Spanish-language rights holders is not returning to the table. NBCUniversal, which owns Telemundo, reportedly did not submit a bid. Disney’s ESPN, Apple and Skydance/Paramount also stayed out. That leaves Fox and Univision trying to defend traditional television against companies with enormous streaming platforms and the financial resources to make an aggressive offer.

Why the World Cup Is Worth So Much to Broadcasters

The money involved is difficult to ignore. The 2026 World Cup averaged 13.5 million U.S. viewers per match across television and streaming, a 166% increase over the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The final attracted an average of approximately 63 million viewers in the United States, making it the most-watched soccer match in the country’s history, FIFA reported.

That audience translated into a huge advertising payday. Fox and Telemundo generated a combined $1.19 billion in advertising revenue during the 2026 tournament, according to figures cited by The Guardian. Fox reportedly paid $485 million for its English-language rights, while Telemundo’s Spanish-language package cost approximately $600 million.

Now FIFA wants a much bigger return. Industry estimates put the value of the 2030 U.S. package somewhere between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. The potential value of both tournaments has been discussed at as much as $4 billion, although that is an estimate, not a confirmed price or guaranteed outcome. The difference between the two figures matters: companies can bid for 2030 alone or pursue both tournaments.

Could the World Cup Move Behind a Streaming Paywall?

This is where the auction becomes important to people who do not follow the business of sports television. If Netflix, Amazon or YouTube wins, the World Cup could move to a platform that requires a subscription rather than a traditional television channel. That does not mean every match would automatically become unavailable for free, but FIFA has said it will not require a streaming winner to sell some games to a free-to-air broadcaster in the United States. The decision would be left to the winning company.

Fox and Univision offer a different possibility. Their partnership could keep a significant portion of the tournament on widely available television, although the details would depend on the final agreement. FIFA has said it is open to partnerships and different ways of distributing the games, so a streaming company could also team up with a traditional broadcaster.

There is another challenge for the next rights holder: the time difference. The 2030 World Cup will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with three centenary matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Those European and African locations will produce less convenient kickoff times for many U.S. viewers than the 2026 tournament did. The 2034 edition will be held in Saudi Arabia, bringing a different set of scheduling considerations.

FIFA plans to meet with bidders in the coming weeks and hopes to award the rights before the end of the year. For fans, the question is no longer just which network will show the World Cup. It is whether the next tournament will be as easy to watch as the last one — or whether following every match will require another subscription.