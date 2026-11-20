The latest MLS player salaries released by the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) on Thursday tell a story that stretches far beyond standard contract rankings. Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi still sits comfortably atop the pay scale at $28.33 million in guaranteed compensation—a single paycheck larger than the entire roster payroll of 25 of the league’s 30 clubs. Yet the deeper takeaway from the union’s year-end data is how rapidly the financial upper class around him has expanded.

The New Faces Making Serious Money in America

For years, casual American sports fans viewed Major League Soccer primarily as a soft landing spot where aging European stars arrived to collect one final paycheck. This season’s compensation guide confirms that dynamic has shifted dramatically, fueled by a wave of high-profile summer acquisitions.

Chicago Fire striker Robert Lewandowski ranks second in the league at $19.51 million in guaranteed pay, followed by Orlando City forward Antoine Griezmann at $13.94 million. LAFC’s Son Heung-min ($11.15 million) and Atlanta United’s Breel Embolo ($10.81 million) round out a top five in which every single player clears the $10 million mark. Rather than fringe veterans winding down their careers, these are globally recognized talents who chose North America while still capable of commanding major offers abroad. Across the entire 30-team competition, total guaranteed player compensation climbed 14.8 percent following the summer window, pushing past $720 million. You can download the complete MLS Players Association Salary Document HERE.

A Tale of Two Leagues Inside Of One

That influx of capital has also widened the gap between MLS’s biggest spenders and its most disciplined roster builders. Inter Miami leads all clubs with a league-high $59.37 million payroll—nearly five times the $12.64 million spent by the last-place Philadelphia Union. In South Florida, Miami’s top three contracts—led by Messi and fellow World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul ($9.69 million)—account for the overwhelming bulk of the club’s player budget.

The disparity creates a competitive tension familiar to followers of the NFL, NBA, and Major League Baseball. Heavyweights like Miami, Chicago ($41.29 million), and Atlanta ($38.35 million) are operating aggressive, star-driven payroll models. Meanwhile, franchises like Philadelphia continue to reach the postseason by leaning on academy development, targeted scouting, and strict financial discipline rather than blockbuster spending.

What the Numbers Really Say About the League’s Growth

Messi remains in a financial stratosphere of his own, especially once commercial partnerships and long-term equity arrangements are factored alongside his union-reported salary. Still, having five players clustered between $10.8 million and $28.3 million—and 150 players across the league earning at least $1 million in guaranteed compensation—signals a structurally higher ceiling across the board.

Arriving just as the MLS Cup Playoffs get underway, the MLS player salaries breakdown frames the postseason narrative cleanly. The superstars are no longer isolated attractions, the paychecks are climbing across every tier, and the clash between big-budget roster building and small-market efficiency has never been sharper.