Argentina Shares Lionel Messi Update Sunday

The Argentina national team welcomed its captain for the last time. Lionel Messi joined the Albiceleste camp in Ezeiza to train and prepare for his farewell to the national team.

The Argentine Football Association shared a series of photos of the Inter Miami player on its social media. The AFA shared a post with images showing Leo chatting with Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine organization. “Welcome, Captain! The emotion is total,” the post reads.

Why Did Lionel Messi Report to the Argentina National Team Just Now?

Lionel Messi had already been in his country for a couple of days, but he decided to spend time with his family in Rosario before joining the national team camp.

The Albiceleste coach, Lionel Scaloni, let Messi join the work whenever he deemed it necessary. Messi chose to arrive with the group just a few hours before Sunday’s training.

After 207 matches, one World Cup, two Copa America titles and 193 goal contributions (125 goals and 68 assists), Messi will say goodbye to the Argentina national team, which he has defended since Aug. 16, 2005.

When Is Lionel Messi’s Farewell With the Argentina National Team?

Messi did not play against Bolivia in Cordoba or against Burkina Faso, but he will play against Benin on Oct. 6, in Argentina’s third and final friendly during this international window.

His presence will transform that match into a completely different occasion. Beyond the friendly nature, it will be the last opportunity to see him defending the colors of a national team with which he built the most important stage of his international career.

As that farewell approaches, Scaloni has an opportunity to start finding answers. The absence of the No. 10 frees up space and responsibility for players who must show whether they are ready to assume greater prominence in the next cycle.

Bolivia will be the first exam of that transition. Then come Burkina Faso and, finally, Benin, when Messi returns one last time. Argentina thus begins to look toward a new generation, although before that it will have one last match reserved to bid farewell to the player who forever changed the history of the Albiceleste.

That said, the match against Benin will also be played in a rather unusual atmosphere. The Cheetahs have faced several problems leading up to the match, as Megasport revealed.

The facilities were far from ideal. The players had no hot water at the hotel, the sauna was out of order, equipment was lacking, and the artificial turf training pitch and fitness room were inadequate for a professional team. Furthermore, the Benin national team took a 23-hour economy flight, and video analyst Jonas Bidé suffered a blackout